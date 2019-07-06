It’s once again time for Daily News readers to decide which athlete was the best of the best in both boys and girls high school sports in the 2018-19 school year. We start with the four finalists on the girls’ side.
Readers can vote for their favorite finalist by finding this article online at galvnews.com. Voting closes at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, and the Galveston County girls athlete of the year will be announced in the Sunday, July 21 sports section.
Next Sunday, July 14, The Daily News will unveil the four finalists for county boys athlete of the year with a separate article and poll in which readers can vote at galvnews.com, as well.
The 2018-19 Galveston County girls athlete of the year finalists are as follows:
DARIANE CRAM, DICKINSON, CLASS OF 2020
Cram makes the list of finalists for being a standout athlete in multiple sports for the Lady Gators.
She closed out her junior year in impressive fashion on the softball field, posting a .419 batting average, .554 on-base percentage and .513 slugging percentage at the plate, while touting a .963 fielding percentage patrolling the outfield. In the fall, Cram was an integral part of Dickinson’s volleyball team, playing as a defensive specialist with 177 digs on the season.
OLIVIA RHODES, FRIENDSWOOD, CLASS OF 2019
Rhodes got into the 2018-19 girls athlete of the year final four courtesy of an eye-popping and record-breaking season on the pitch for the Lady Mustangs.
A four-year starter and three-year captain on the Friendswood girls soccer team, Rhodes broke the prestigious program’s single-season records in both goals scored with 47 and assists with 33. She was the driving force behind a team that dominated its district to the tune of a 14-0 record and a goal differential of 84-0, and had a playoff run three rounds deep into the postseason.
BRITANEY SHAW, BALL HIGH, CLASS OF 2019
Like Cram, Shaw earned a spot in the final four by being a star athlete for her school in two different team sports.
On the softball field is where Shaw shined brightest for the Lady Tors, as she recorded a bonkers batting average of .531 and on-base percentage of .641. Playing at the hot corner, Shaw had a solid fielding percentage of .828. On the court, Shaw was a key part of Ball High’s volleyball team at the outside hitter position, recording 64 kills.
JACKERIA WOODKINS, LA MARQUE, CLASS OF 2020
Woodkins is the only 2018-19 girls athlete of the year finalist who can call herself a state champion, and, in fact, after this season she can call herself a back-to-back state champion.
After winning a gold medal in 400-meter run at the state track and field meet last year, Woodkins did not let the pressure of high expectations — or a leap up in competition from Class 3A to 4A — slow her down, as she repeated as state champion in the 400-meter run in dominant fashion. She clocked in with a time of 55.88 seconds, which was more than a tenth of a second ahead of the next-best finisher. Woodkins also reached state in the 200-meter run, finishing sixth.
