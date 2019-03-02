Senior Tra’vonte Jones and freshman Christian Dorsey headlined the 24-3A all-district boys basketball awards on Hitchcock’s end.
Jones was picked as the district’s offensive player of the year, while Dorsey earned newcomer of the year honors. Head coach Chris Jordan was named district co-coach of the year.
Sophomore Dylan Zeigler and senior Dashon Rogers were voted all-district first team. Receiving second team accolades was freshman Reese Kadlececk, while senior Tyger Turner was an honorable mention.
