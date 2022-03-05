WACO

Facing a stout defensive foe, the Hitchcock Bulldogs scrapped it out for a 60-52 win over the Diboll Lumberjacks on Saturday afternoon at Midway High School to claim the Region III-3A championship.

“We persevered and pushed through it,” Hitchcock head boys basketball coach Chris Jordan said. “We knew defense and rebounding were going to be key for this game.”

With the victory, Hitchcock advances to the state semifinals, to be held Thursday in San Antonio, for the first time since 2004.

In a back-and-forth game that featured 12 lead changes and six ties, the Bulldogs trailed 49-47 midway through the first quarter.

But, in a game-changing sequence, Hitchcock scored seven unanswered points on a drive to the hoop by Damien McDaniel, an offensive rebound and put-back by Reese Kadlecek, and then — perhaps the biggest shot of the game — a corner 3-pointer from A’Aderius Blanks to go ahead 54-49 with 2:04 remaining in the game.

From there, the ‘Dogs locked down on defense and made six consecutive free throws to seal the game.

“We weren’t leaving without a trophy,” McDaniel said. “Since the beginning of the season, coach Jordan has been stressing working hard, effort, physicality, and we’ve been doing it all season.”

It wasn’t an ideal start for Hitchcock, as Diboll was able to build a 14-6 lead through the first quarter of play. A pair of free throws from Percy Chavis gave Diboll its largest lead of the game at 20-10 early in the second quarter.

Behind 22-13 later in the second quarter, Hitchcock climbed back into the game with an 8-0 run led by five points from McDaniel. Shortly after that, a steal and fast-break lay-in from Blanks put the Bulldogs back in front 26-24, and they took a 30-29 lead into the halftime intermission.

Until Hitchcock’s closing sequence, no team led by more than four points in what was a pressure cooker of a second half. The Bulldogs took a 45-43 lead into the fourth quarter before the Lumberjacks were able to take the aforementioned 49-47 lead.

McDaniel was a rock on offense for the Bulldogs, pouring in a game-high 26 points.

Rounding out the scoring for Hitchcock were Christian Dorsey (10 points), Blanks (10 points), Kadlecek (eight points, six rebounds, four blocks) and Lloyd Jones III (six points, seven rebounds).

Diboll was led by Chavis (13 points, nine rebounds) and Nathan Garcia (11 points).

