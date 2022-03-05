From left to right Hitchcock Bulldogs Jayden Saxton-Rivera, from left, Jayce Snyder and Kevin Venible react as A'Aderius Blanks scores a 3-point shot in the final minutes of the Region III-3A championship game against the Diboll Lumberjacks at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Hitchcock's Damien McDaniel scores the final point to defeat the Diboll Lumberjacks in the Region III-3A championship game at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The Hitchcock Bulldogs advance to the state tournament.
The Hitchcock Bulldogs celebrate A'Aderius Blanks' 3-point shot in the final minutes against the Diboll Lumberjacks in the fourth quarter of the Region III-3A championship game at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Hitchcock Bulldogs Jayce Snyder, from left, Reese Kadlecek, Jayden Saxton-Rivera and Kevin Venible look over the Region III-3A championship trophy after their win over the Diboll Lumberjacks at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
The Hitchcock Bulldogs celebrate their win in the Region III-3A championship at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Hitchcock's Reese Kadlecek celebrates with teammate Jayce Synder after defeating Diboll High School to advance to state tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Midway High School in Waco.
Hitchcock's Kevin Venible drives against Diboll's Ian Willis in the Region III-3A championship game at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Hitchcock's Lloyd Jones III grabs a loose ball from Diboll’s Zach Phipps during the Region III-3A championship game at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Hitchcock's A'Aderius Blanks scores against the Diboll Lumberjacks in the Region III-3A championship game at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Hitchcock's Damien McDaniel attempts a shot over Diboll's Jathen Garcia in the Region III-3A championship game at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Hitchcock's Damien McDaniel shoots over Diboll's Percy Chavis in the Region III-3A championship game at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Hitchcock's Damien McDaniel goes up for a shot in the Region III-3A championship game against the Diboll Lumberjacks at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Hitchcock's Kevin Venible grabs a loose ball from Diboll defenders in the Region III-3A championship game at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Hitchcock's Reese Kadlecek scores in the Region III-3A championship game against the Diboll Lumberjacks at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Diboll's Percy Chavis and Hitchcock's Damien McDaniel fight for a rebound in the Region III-3A championship game at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Facing a stout defensive foe, the Hitchcock Bulldogs scrapped it out for a 60-52 win over the Diboll Lumberjacks on Saturday afternoon at Midway High School to claim the Region III-3A championship.
“We persevered and pushed through it,” Hitchcock head boys basketball coach Chris Jordan said. “We knew defense and rebounding were going to be key for this game.”
With the victory, Hitchcock advances to the state semifinals, to be held Thursday in San Antonio, for the first time since 2004.
In a back-and-forth game that featured 12 lead changes and six ties, the Bulldogs trailed 49-47 midway through the first quarter.
But, in a game-changing sequence, Hitchcock scored seven unanswered points on a drive to the hoop by Damien McDaniel, an offensive rebound and put-back by Reese Kadlecek, and then — perhaps the biggest shot of the game — a corner 3-pointer from A’Aderius Blanks to go ahead 54-49 with 2:04 remaining in the game.
From there, the ‘Dogs locked down on defense and made six consecutive free throws to seal the game.
“We weren’t leaving without a trophy,” McDaniel said. “Since the beginning of the season, coach Jordan has been stressing working hard, effort, physicality, and we’ve been doing it all season.”
It wasn’t an ideal start for Hitchcock, as Diboll was able to build a 14-6 lead through the first quarter of play. A pair of free throws from Percy Chavis gave Diboll its largest lead of the game at 20-10 early in the second quarter.
Behind 22-13 later in the second quarter, Hitchcock climbed back into the game with an 8-0 run led by five points from McDaniel. Shortly after that, a steal and fast-break lay-in from Blanks put the Bulldogs back in front 26-24, and they took a 30-29 lead into the halftime intermission.
Until Hitchcock’s closing sequence, no team led by more than four points in what was a pressure cooker of a second half. The Bulldogs took a 45-43 lead into the fourth quarter before the Lumberjacks were able to take the aforementioned 49-47 lead.
McDaniel was a rock on offense for the Bulldogs, pouring in a game-high 26 points.
Rounding out the scoring for Hitchcock were Christian Dorsey (10 points), Blanks (10 points), Kadlecek (eight points, six rebounds, four blocks) and Lloyd Jones III (six points, seven rebounds).
Diboll was led by Chavis (13 points, nine rebounds) and Nathan Garcia (11 points).
