LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats rebounded from a second-quarter scoring drought with a strong third period, but the North Shore Mustangs held on for a 40-36 win in Saturday afternoon’s boys basketball contest at Carlisle Fieldhouse.
“We just have to get better every game,” Clear Creek head boys basketball coach Wes Bryan said. “We play defense pretty well, but we have youthful mistakes here and there. But, they’re very coachable, and they lay it all out on the line for us.”
Christian Umana’s slam dunk with 44 seconds left in the first quarter gave Clear Creek a 12-10 lead, but the Wildcats were held scoreless for the remainder of the first half after that, as North Shore took a 22-12 advantage into the halftime intermission.
But, the Wildcats amped up their energy on both ends of the floor in the third quarter to claw their way back into the game.
A Kory Williams 3-pointer to start the second half gave the Mustangs a 25-12 lead, but Clear Creek closed out the third quarter with a 14-1 run led by six points and two assists from Umana and capped by a strong drive to the basket by Dmarrein Burton to tie the game 26-26 going into the fourth quarter.
North Shore opened the final period on a 7-1 run, but — bookended by a 3-pointer and a mid-range shot from Nathaniel Leuking — Clear Creek countered with seven unanswered points to give the Wildcats a 34-33 lead and set up a back-and-forth finish to the game with 3:29 left to play.
With Clear Creek ahead 36-35, the Mustangs’ Deandre Jones made a tough basket in the paint to put his team back in front 37-36 with 34.2 ticks on the clock.
An unlucky slip on the Wildcats’ ensuing possession resulted in a backcourt violation turnover, and with Clear Creek forced to foul, North Shore made enough free throws down the stretch to ice the win.
With only one returning varsity letterman on the roster, inexperience has been a factor for the Wildcats early in the season, but Bryan called his 2022-23 squad a hard-nosed group willing to learn.
“It’s definitely a growing process, but the good thing is: one, they’re coachable, and two, they’re tough,” Bryan said. “They fight and they compete. We just have to get over that hump.”
Top performers in Saturday’s game for Clear Creek were Umana (10 points, six rebounds), Lueking (seven points, 10 rebounds) and Maddox Vige (eight points).
Jones led all scorers with 18 points, while Xavien Watkins pulled down a team-high nine rebounds for North Shore.
The Wildcats return to the floor 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hitchcock.
