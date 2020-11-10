Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
TAPPS PLAYOFFS
Bay Area Christian 3, Austin Veritas 2
LEAGUE CITY
After an undefeated run in district play, the Bay Area Christian Lady Broncos survived a five-set thriller Tuesday in their first-round playoff match against Veritas for a 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-12 win.
The Lady Broncos were led by Anzley Rinard (20 kills, three aces), Amirah Gray (15 kills), Trinity Parker (14 kills, six blocks), Skylar Wilson (48 assists), Claire Murphy (25 digs, four aces) and Shea Saubert (three aces).
Bay Area Christian moves on to the next round of the playoffs to face Katy Faith West on Friday. Time and location for the match are to be determined.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Baytown Sterling 0
BAYTOWN
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs continued their journey to a district title, as they made short work of Sterling on the road Tuesday in a 25-17, 25-16, 25-12 win.
Leading the Lady Mustangs were Sarah Sitton (10 kills), Ashlyn Svoboda (eight kills, 10 digs, three aces), Alessandra Meoni (eight kills, four aces), Megan Hubbard (16 assists), Anna Lippert (14 assists), Madison Sandoz (four aces) and Isabella Thompson (three blocks).
Friendswood (14-1 in district) will look for a win to lock up an outright 22-5A championship 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Santa Fe (8-7).
Other scores:
Goose Creek Memorial 3, Texas City 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20)
NON-DISTRICT
Katy Tompkins 3, Clear Creek 1
LEAGUE CITY
As they continue their pre-playoff tuneup matches, the Clear Creek Wildcats were dealt a setback at home Tuesday with a 25-16, 15-25, 26-24, 25-10 loss at the hands of Tompkins.
Top performers for Clear Creek were Christen Maloney (six kills), Brooke Morgan (six kills), Briana Zamora (26 digs, three aces), Raeghan Thompson (seven blocks), Aaliyah Ellis (five blocks), Mia Sauers (12 digs), Alli Shemwell (15 assists) and Emma Boland (13 assists).
Up next for the Wildcats will be another pre-playoff primer 4:30 p.m. Friday at home against Manvel.
Other scores:
Katy 3, Clear Springs 1 (25-23, 15-25, 25-17, 25-14)
Alvin 3, Ball High 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-17)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.