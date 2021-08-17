Scores and player statistics for Galveston County volleyball

NON-DISTRICT

Texas City 3, Crosby 2

CROSBY

The Texas City Lady Stings rallied from behind two sets to none to come away with a thrilling 25-27, 17-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-6 win Tuesday night on the road against Crosby.

Isabella Waggoner led Texas City with 10 kills.

The Lady Stings will be back in action 6:30 p.m. Friday at Dickinson.

Other scores:

Katy Tompkins 3, Clear Springs 1 (25-27, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19)

Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

