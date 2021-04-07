Scores and player Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 7, Clear Creek 2
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers overcame two unearned runs by raking 14 base hits in their road win Tuesday night over the Clear Creek Wildcats.
Leading 1-0, the Chargers broke the game open with a five-run top of the fourth inning. After Emma Strood hit a leadoff double, a single from Kelly Baker put two runners in scoring position.
A grounder scored courtesy runner Grace Lee before Anna Soles blasted a two-run home run for a 4-0 lead. Later in the top of the fifth, Emma King smacked a two-run triple to put Clear Springs ahead 6-0.
Baker’s two-out RBI double plated Clear Springs’ first run in the top of the first, and tacked on a final run in the top of the seventh on a sac fly.
Errors aided a run apiece for Clear Creek in the bottom of the fourth and bottom of the fifth.
Five different Chargers recorded multi-hit games: Soles (3-for-3, two RBIs, one run), Strood (2-for-3), Baker (2-for-4, one RBI), Pollack (2-for-4, one RBI, one run) and Demi Elder (2-for-5, two runs).
Strood picked up the complete-game win, holding the Wildcats to three hits and no walks and racking up 14 strikeouts.
The Chargers (9-0 in district) has a game up next with 24-6A title implications when they host Brazoswood (8-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Other score:
Clear Lake 2, Clear Falls 0
Bye:
Dickinson
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 13, Baytown Lee 3 (5 innings)
BAYTOWN
The Ball High Lady Tors broke a 2-2 tie wide open with a five-run top of the second inning and a six-run top of the third en route to a run-rule victory Tuesday night at Lee.
All of Ball High’s runs in the top of the second came with two outs after Stacey Lain (single), Arianna Rodriguez (walk) and Grace Smith (walk) loaded the bases. Lain scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball, and a walk to Reece Cammarn re-loaded the bases.
Three consecutive bases-loaded hit batters and an RBI bloop single from Stefanie Reyes pushed the Lady Tors’ lead to 7-2.
Ball High again scored all of its runs with two outs in the top of the third. Smith (walk), Cammarn (hit by pitch) and Adriana Lopez (walk) loaded the bases, and then courtesy runner Holly Garcia scored on a passed ball.
Taylor McDaniel walked to re-load the bases, Cammarn scored on a wild pitch, and Kaya Zamora lined an RBI single for a 10-2 lead. Back-to-back bases-loaded walks and a bases loaded hit batter swelled the Lady Tors’ lead to 13-2.
Ball High’s two runs in the top of the first came by way of a score on a wild pitch and a bases-loaded hit batter.
Cammarn (2-for-3, two runs) had a multi-hit game for the Lady Tors, while Smith reached base four times on walks.
McDaniel (five innings, two hits, two earned runs, two walks, four strikeouts) was the winning pitcher.
Ball High (4-8 in district) returns to its home turf 6:30 p.m. Friday eying an upset over Manvel (7-4).
Friendswood 11, Goose Creek Memorial 1 (5 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs overcame an early 1-0 deficit with an eight-run bottom of the second inning on their way to run ruling Goose Creek Memorial at home Tuesday night.
Friendswood’s first seven batters — Janelle Wilson (single), Lanie Schaeffer (single), Maddie Wilson (run-scoring error), Baileigh Burtis (two-run single), Michyla Saenz (walk) Bella Halata (three-run home run) and Tricia Yarotsky (double) — all reached base safely to build a 6-1 lead.
KK Esparza smacked a one-out RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch to put the Lady Mustangs ahead 8-1.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Mustangs tacked on three more runs on an error, a wild pitch and a steal of home plate by Esparza.
Janelle Wilson (five innings, two hits, one earned run, no walks, 13 strikeouts) picked up the win in the circle for Friendswood.
The Lady Mustangs (11-1 in district) is back in action 6:30 p.m. Friday at La Porte (8-3).
Santa Fe 16, Baytown Sterling 2 (5 innings)
BAYTOWN
The Santa Fe Lady Indians scored early and often in a run-rule road victory Tuesday night at Sterling.
In a five-run top of the first inning, Ciara Trahan got things going with a leadoff single, moved to second on a Ryleigh Mata single, tagged up and advanced to third, and stole home plate for the game’s first run.
Reese Reyna added an RBI single and later stole home plate, and then Sidne Peters clubbed a two-run home run for a 5-0 lead.
Ahead 5-1, the Lady Indians put the game out of reach with an eight-run top of the third. With one out, Brooklyn Spencer lined an RBI double, Ashley Nickerson knocked an RBI single before Sidne Peters’ second two-run home run of the night put Santa Fe up 9-1.
Still with only one out, Kailey Jones (single), Madison Tatum (single) and Trahan (walk) loaded the bases, and then Mata cleared them with a double. The final run of the inning scored on a wild pitch for a 13-1 Santa Fe.
The Lady Indians further padded their lead in the top of the fifth on an RBI sac fly from Spencer, an RBI single from Nickerson, and a two-out RBI single from Trahan.
Five Santa Fe batters — Reyna (3-for-4, one RBI, three runs, three steals), Peters (2-for-2, four RBIs, two runs), Nickerson (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs), Trahan (2-for-3, one RBI, two runs) and Mata (2-for-5, two RBIs, two runs) — had multi-hit games.
Peters (3.1 innings, one hit, one earned run, one walk, six strikeouts) picked up the win, and Reagan Smith (1.2 innings, one hit, one earned run, two walks, three strikeouts) recorded a save.
The Lady Indians (11-1 in district) return to their home field 1 p.m. Saturday against Texas City (5-7).
Other score:
Manvel 1, Texas City 0
