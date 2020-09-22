GALVESTON COUNTY
Tropical Storm Beta's downpour has resulted in alterations to this week's high school football schedule for, as of Tuesday afternoon, three Galveston County teams.
The Ball High Tors' regular season opener against Angleton has been moved to 1 p.m. Saturday at Angleton. The game was originally scheduled 7 p.m. Friday at Courville Stadium, but because of the rain, the grass field was unlikely to be game-ready condition this week, athletic director Walter Fortune said.
The Friendswood Mustangs' regular season opener against Humble Summer Creek, originally set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Turner Stadium, has been moved to 1 p.m. Saturday at Turner Stadium.
The Clear Springs Chargers have moved their game against Katy from 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium to a time to be determined Saturday at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
The Santa Fe Indians have moved their game against Brazoswood from 7 p.m. Thursday at Hopper Field to 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Raitano Field.
Editor's note: This article will be updated if more changes occur.
