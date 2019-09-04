Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Dickinson 3, Houston St. Pius X 0
DICKINSON
It was a clean sweep Wednesday night for the Dickinson Lady Gators as they made short work of St. Pius X by the scores of 25-21, 25-13 and 25-20.
Leading the Lady Gators were Janell Harvell (12 kills, 10 digs and three aces), Destiny Tom (20 assists, 12 digs) and Shae Stafford (16 digs).
Dickinson will hope to carry the momentum of this win into its next match, which will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Needville.
Friendswood 3, Fort Bend Travis 0
RICHMOND
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs took care of business on the road Wednesday night, sweeping Travis by the scores of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-20.
A balanced effort on offense for Friendswood was led by Alessandra Meoni (11 kills), Ashlyn Svoboda (11 kills, nine digs) and Makensy Manbeck (10 kills, four blocks and two aces). Tori Weatherley paced the offense with 35 assists and also had 11 digs and three aces. Gillian Smith led the defense with 14 digs.
Up next, the Lady Mustangs will be in an intriguing matchup 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Clear Creek.
Other scores:
• Katy Cinco Ranch 3, Clear Falls 1 (25-11, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20)
