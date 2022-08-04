Jesus Morales and other members of the Clear Lake marching band drum line play for guests at the Kick-Off by the Creek luncheon at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Jesus Morales and other members of the Clear Lake marching band drum line play for guests at the Kick-Off by the Creek luncheon at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
New Clear Brook head football coach Patrick Sanders chats with fellow coaches at the Kick-Off by the Creek luncheon at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Falls volleyball coach Alison Williams laughs while listening to speakers at the Kick-Off by the Creek luncheon at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dickinson Athletic Director and head football coach John Snelson applauds at the Kick-Off by the Creek luncheon at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Galveston County community members got a sneak peek at the approaching high school fall sports seasons at the annual Kick-Off by the Creek luncheon at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City on Thursday.
Football and volleyball coaches from the Clear Creek and Dickinson Independent School Districts were on hand to answer questions at the event which was sponsored by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Galveston County Daily News sports editor James LaCombe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.