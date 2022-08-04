Galveston County community members got a sneak peek at the approaching high school fall sports seasons at the annual Kick-Off by the Creek luncheon at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City on Thursday.

Football and volleyball coaches from the Clear Creek and Dickinson Independent School Districts were on hand to answer questions at the event which was sponsored by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Galveston County Daily News sports editor James LaCombe.  

Stuart Villanueva:409 683-5336; stuart.villanueva@galvnews.com

