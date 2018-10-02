Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 3, Clear Lake 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators picked up a key win to remain in the 24-6A playoff conversation with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Clear Lake at home Tuesday.
Leading the Lady Gators were Amaya Young (11 kills, 17 digs, two aces), Sharanda Anderson (11 kills, 11 digs), Destiny Tom (33 assists, 18 digs) and Dariane Cram (11 digs).
Up next for Dickinson (3-4 in district) is a potentially huge match 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Creek (4-3).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Ball High 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians kept the good times in district play rolling at home Tuesday with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of the Ball High Lady Tors.
Standouts for the Lady Indians were Teresa Garza (nine kills, eight digs), Kylie Verm (six kills, six aces), Kassidy Taves (16 assists), Elena Dondonay (14 assists), Freedom Stephenson (seven digs) and Cassi Cruz (seven digs).
Player statistics for Ball High were not immediately available.
Both teams return to action 6:30 p.m. Friday. Santa Fe (7-1 in district) hosts Friendswood (8-0) in a big one, and Ball High (2-6) looks to rebound at home against Galena Park (0-8).
Friendswood 3, Texas City 0
TEXAS CITY
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs stayed unbeaten in district play Tuesday with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-14 sweep on the road against the Texas City Lady Stings.
Turning in top performances for the Lady Mustangs were Ashlyn Svoboda (18 kills, 12 digs), Tori Weatherley (34 assists, nine digs), Kate Bueche (19 digs) and Elle McGown (13 digs).
The Lady Stings were led by Ashlynn Lewis (six kills), Haley James (five kills), Jennifer Herrera (14 digs, 11 assists), Macee Medina (12 digs) and Zoe Johnston (12 digs).
Each team is back on the court 6:30 p.m. Friday. Friendswood (8-0 in district) has a district title showdown at Santa Fe (7-1), while Texas City (3-5) hits the road to take on Baytown Lee (1-7).
Other scores:
Clear Brook 3, Clear Creek 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-18)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.