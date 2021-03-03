Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
Santa Fe 22, Baytown Lee 0 (3 innings)
BAYTOWN
Santa Fe (3-0 in District 22-5A) made quick work of Baytown Lee on the road by scoring double-digit runs in two of the three innings.
After one out in the first, 13 consecutive Lady Indians reached base in a 1-run top of the first.
A pair of two-RBI hits from Ciara Trahan (double) and Reese Reyna (single) highlighted the inning.
Back-to-back triples by Shelby Ferestad and Ryleigh Mata was how Santa Fe scored its run in the second.
Santa Fe's 10-run third inning was started by six consecutive singles followed by six straight free-base runners (four walks and two hit by pitch).
Kailey Jones and Brooklyn Spencer had two straight RBI walks in the inning.
Eleven Lady Indians collected at least one hit (17 total hits) led by three hits apiece for Mata (3 runs) and Reyna (4 RBIs and 3 runs)
Ferestad (2 hits, 3 runs, and 3 RBIs) and Spencer (3 runs and 3 walks) also had notable performances.
Santa Fe will participate in the Liberty/Huffman/Barbers Hill Tournament that runs Thursday through Saturday, and the Lady Indians will also continue district play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Baytown Sterling (1-1).
