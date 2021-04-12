LEAGUE CITY
By a vote of the Clear Creek Independent School District’s board of trustees Monday evening, La Porte head football coach Anthony Renfro was hired as the new head football coach at Clear Springs High School.
Renfro compiled a 9-10 record in two seasons at the helm of the Bulldogs football program, and he has prior experience as an assistant at Clear Springs, which should give him some familiarity with the program.
Before his time as La Porte’s head coach, Renfro was an assistant head coach for the Chargers for three seasons in the second of his two stints at Clear Springs.
Renfro was a part of the coaching staff that opened Clear Springs High School in 2007 before following former Chargers head coach Clint Hartman to San Antonio East Central, where he coached for three years before returning to Clear Springs.
Before his first stint at Clear Springs, Renfro also was a part of Hartman’s staff for three years at Seguin.
Coincidentally, the Clear Springs head football coaching job became open when former Chargers head coach Craig Dailey accepted a head football coach/athletic director position at Seguin — Dailey’s hometown.
Renfro will inherit a Chargers team that won four District 24-6A championships in five seasons under Dailey.
A phone call and voicemail left for Renfro on Monday evening was not immediately returned.
