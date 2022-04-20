Coming off top finishes in district play and deep playoff runs, players from the Friendswood Lady Mustangs and Santa Fe Lady Indians garnered top honors in the 22-5A all-district girls soccer picks.
Friendswood’s dangerous striker Olivia Schmidt repeated as the district’s most valuable player to headline the local honorees.
Santa Fe teammates Kiana Chastain and Bailey Williams earned district offensive player of the year and defensive player of the year honors, respectively.
Friendswood head coach Laura Peter rounded out the local superlative awards with the district coach of the year distinction.
Here’s a rundown of other local players receiving all-district recognition:
BALL HIGH
Elycia Colley, first team; Elena Foulks, first team; Sofia Ixcotoyac, second team; Aline Leyva, second team; Evelyn Gault, honorable mention; Tyler Pothos, honorable mention; Madison Sandoval, honorable mention
FRIENDSWOOD
Brynn Farrar, first team; Lauren Littleton, first team; Cameryn Peter, first team; RK Rudolph, first team; Emma Saldana, first team; Bre Friberg, second team; Gisele Kehres, second team; Haley Rocha, second team; Brooke Spinks, second team; Rachael Wiest, second team; Bella Vargas, honorable mention
SANTA FE
Arianna Briones, first team; Emma Cerda, first team; Evelyn Lopez, first team; Samantha Wright, first team; Cheyanne Davis, second team; Cassidy Garza, second team; Hayden Ortiz, second team; Shelby Shelton, second team; Scarlett Barnett, honorable mention; Emily Hernandez, honorable mention
TEXAS CITY
Lilliana Matranga, first team; Reagan Musick, first team; Keira Lewis, second team; Kylee Oberholtzer, second team; Jasmine Barron, honorable mention; Melina Clemente, honorable mention; Yadira Salas, honorable mention
