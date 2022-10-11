Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 3, Dickinson 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights stumbled early Tuesday but shook off the tough start for a 15-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-19 win at home over the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Player statistics for Clear Falls weren’t immediately available.
Top players for Dickinson were Samantha Loyd (22 kills, four aces), Kobie Rodriguez (five aces, eight digs), Keely Anderson (23 assists), Skylar Westhoff (14 assists) and Addison Stanley (25 digs).
The Knights (5-4 in District 24-6A) has a district bye Friday before getting back to it 6 p.m. next Tuesday in a key match at Brazoswood (4-5).
Other score:
Clear Springs 3, Brazoswood 2 (22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14, 15-12)
Bye:
Clear Creek
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 3, Angleton 0
ANGLETON
The Santa Fe Lady Indians took care of business on the road Tuesday to log a 25-23, 25-23, 25-14 over Angleton.
Leading the Lady Indians were Andee Stamper (seven kills, three aces), Hannah Doerre (five kills, nine digs), Morgan Walton (17 assists, nine digs), Hailey Collins (16 assists, seven digs) and Bre Montemayor (eight digs).
Santa Fe (6-3 in District 18-5A) returns to action 4:30 p.m. Friday at Friendswood (7-1).
Other scores (doubleheader):
Texas City 3, Ball High 1 (25-23, 8-25, 25-23, 26-24)
Texas City 3, Ball High 1 (25-17, 21-25, 26-24, 25-14)
Bye:
Friendswood
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 3, Van Vleck 1 (N/A)
NON-DISTRICT
Katy Tompkins 3, Clear Creek 0
KATY
Taking on a tough foe on their open date, the Clear Creek Wildcats were swept on the road Tuesday by Tompkins by the scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-19.
Clear Creek’s top performers were Olivia Jones (10 kills), Stratton Sneed (eight kills, two aces), Melody Herrin (seven kills, three blocks), Mia Sauers (12 digs), McKinley (16 assists) and Daisy Mitchell (13 assists).
The Wildcats (7-1 in District 24-6A) will refocus on district matches 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Brook (1-8).
Friendswood 3, Fort Bend Austin 2
FRIENDSWOOD
In a hard-fought non-district contest, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs managed to out-last Austin at home Tuesday with the 25-10, 25-17, 17-25, 18-25, 15-4 victory.
Leading the Lady Mustangs were Nadi’Ya Shelby (11 kills, two aces), Kaitlyn Gotsch (10 kills, seven blocks), Jordyn Sims (nine kills, three blocks), Sydney Gibson (nine kills), Mackenzie Moyer (three aces), Cierra Pesak (14 digs), Caroline Adams (19 assists, 10 digs) and Meghan Donoughue (23 assists)
Friendswood (7-1 in District 18-5A) remains at home for a quality district match against Santa Fe (6-3) at 4:30 p.m Friday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
