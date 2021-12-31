Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 77, Clear Falls 67
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Springs used a decisive second quarter to defeat Clear Falls at home Friday afternoon.
After an 18-all first quarter, the Chargers outscored the Knights 23-11 to take a 41-29 halftime lead.
Amirah Gray scored 11 of her 25 points in the second quarter for Clear Springs.
The Chargers led 58-44 after three, and Clear Falls won the final quarter 23-19.
Kenna Gibson tallied 31 points, and Kylenn Tolopka chipped in with 12 points for the Chargers.
Samora Watson knocked down six 3-pointers en route to a game high 35 points for the Knights.
Both teams will be back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday, as Clear Springs (2-0 in District 24-6A) has a big-time matchup on the road against Clear Creek (2-1), and Clear Falls (1-2) will be looking to bounce back at home against Clear Lake (0-2).
Dickinson 84, Brazoswood 28
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators controlled the game from the start as Dickinson raced out to a 30-13 opening quarter lead to cruise to a victory over Brazoswood.
After shutting out the Lady Bucs 5-0 in the second quarter, the Lady Gators continued to extend their advantage with a 26-8 third and 23-7 fourth quarter.
Brandolyn Freeman led the Lady Gators with 26 points, and Danielle Porter chipped in with 18 points.
Dickinson (1-2 in District 24-6A) will have a tough matchup on the road against Clear Brook (3-0) next Saturday at 1 p.m.
