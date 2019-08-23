Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Texas City 3, West Columbia 0
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings cruised to a dominant win Friday night at home with a 25-8, 25-6, 25-5 sweep of West Columbia.
Leading the way for Texas City were Jayla Diaz-Medina with 18 assists, Ashlynn Lewis with three aces, Macee Medina with 26 digs and Haley James with 12 kills.
The Lady Stings also went 3-0 in pool play Thursday at the Splendora Invitational and will wrap up that tournament Saturday. Texas City will be back on its home court 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Dickinson.
