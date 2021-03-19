Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 10, Clear Brook 5
FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Falls Knights broke open a close game with a five-run top of the fourth inning, which proved to be the difference in their 10-5 win at Clear Brook on Friday night.
Leading 4-3 heading into the top of the fourth, Bryce Godinich got the scoring started with an RBI sac fly before Max Williams (three-run) and Jackson Farley (solo) blasted back-to-back two-out home runs for a 9-3 lead.
Clear Falls tacked on its final run when Tristan Zarella scored on a stolen base.
The Knights established a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a one-out solo home run hit by Jeron Petterson and Williams (two-out single) scoring on an error.
Zarella’s RBI double in the top of the second, and Farley RBI double in the top of the third pushed the Knights advantage to 4-0 before the Wolverines were able to whittle Clear Falls’ lead down to one run with a three-run bottom of the third.
Clear Falls’ offense totaled 12 base hits led by multi-hit performances from Zarella (3-for-4, one RBI, two runs), Williams (3-for-4, three RBIs, three runs), Petterson (2-for-3, one RBI, two runs) and Farley (2-for-4, two RBI, one run).
The Knights are right back at it 1 p.m. Saturday at Clear Springs.
Clear Springs 12, Clear Lake 8
HOUSTON
The Clear Springs Chargers erupted for a 10-run top of the fourth inning to overcome an early 5-0 deficit, and they outlasted Clear Lake in a high-scoring road game Friday night.
Five walks, three hit batters and two passed balls led to the bulk of Clear Springs’ scoring in the 10-run top of the fourth. A two-run double laced by Preston Lee drove in the tying and go-ahead runs.
The Chargers padded its 10-5 lead in the top of the seventh with a run scoring on a wild pitch and another run scoring on a passed ball.
Clear Lake took the early advantage with a run in the bottom of the first and four more runs in the bottom of the second. The Falcons pushed three more runners across home plate in the bottom of the seventh, but the Chargers’ lead proved to be too much.
The Chargers will be at their friendly confines 1 p.m. Saturday against Clear Falls.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 10, Baytown Lee 0 (5 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs scored in every inning en route to a run rule-shortened victory at home Friday night over Lee.
Dylan Maxcey’s two-out, two-run double got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning.
An error and a four-pitch walk set up Reed South for an RBI single, and then an RBI sac fly from Isaiah Winkler and an RBI single from Izaac Pacheco pushed Friendswood’s lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the second.
The Mustangs added a run in the bottom of the third on an RBI sac fly from Landon Montemayor before a two more runs in the bottom of the fourth further put the game out of reach for the Ganders. After the leadoff hitter reached on an error, Pacheco raked a two-run home run for an 8-0 lead.
Friendswood then got a run rule walk-off in the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff home run hit by Michael Wright and an RBI single from Winkler sealing the win.
Easton Tumis (three innings, one hit, four walks, five strikeouts) and Colin Winfield (two innings, no hits, two walks, no strikeouts) combined for a one-hit shutout.
Finishing with multi-hit games for the Mustangs were Pacheco (2-for-3, three RBIs, one run) and Wright (2-for-3, one RBI, two runs).
Friendswood returns to action 1 p.m. Saturday at Manvel.
