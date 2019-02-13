Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 63, Ball High 53
GALVESTON
A big offensive fourth quarter propelled the Texas City Stings to a win and season sweep of rival Ball High on the road Tuesday night.
The win clinches the first outright district championship for Texas City since 2003.
After winning the first half, 28-20, the Tors cut the Stings’ lead to 37-34 heading into the fourth quarter. But, Texas City exploded for 26 fourth-quarter points to secure the win.
T.J. Fountain and Caden McKenzie each logged 14 points to lead the Stings. Jacolby Belle added 12 points.
Ball High was led by Nigel Green who recorded 15 points and five rebounds. Elijah Courtney and Giovanni Janke each chipped in eight points.
Both Texas City (13-1, first place in district) and Ball High (11-3, third place) will await tiebreakers to learn who they will face in the bi-district playoffs.
Friendswood 53, Goose Creek Memorial 41
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs closed out district play with an impressive win Tuesday at home over Goose Creek Memorial.
The win clinches the No. 2 seed out of 22-5A for the Mustangs (11-3 in district), and playoff information will be announced later.
Ian Bivins led Friendswood with 23 points on senior night.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 53, Clear Creek 49 (OT)
LEAGUE CITY
It didn’t come easy, but the Dickinson Gators clinched a district championship on the road Tuesday with a hard-fought win over the Clear Creek Wildcats.
Tramon Mark led Dickinson with 18 points, five rebounds and three steals. Xzaviour Bordelon recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Deuce Guidry added 12 points, five assists and two steals.
Player statistics for Clear Creek were not immediately available.
Both teams move onto the postseason with game details to be announced. Dickinson (11-1, first place in district) will face Pearland in the bi-district round, while Clear Creek (9-3, third place) goes up against Richmond George Ranch.
DISTRICT 24-4A SCORE
La Marque 54, West Columbia 48
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.