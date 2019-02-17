Details for this week’s Galveston County high school basketball playoff games
GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
• Region III-6A
Clear Springs vs. Humble Summer Creek, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pasadena Sam Rayburn High School
BOYS BI-DISTRICT
• Region III-6A
Dickinson vs. Pearland, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pasadena Dobie High School
Clear Creek vs. Richmond George Ranch, 8 p.m. Tuesday at Pearland High School
Clear Springs vs. Pearland Dawson, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Alvin High School
• Region III-5A
Texas City vs. Port Neches-Groves, 7 p.m. Tuesday at North Shore High School
Ball High vs. Port Arthur Memorial, 8 p.m. Tuesday at Pasadena Phillips Field House
Friendswood vs. Nederland, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Baytown Sterling High School
• Region III-4A
La Marque vs. Houston Washington, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brazoswood High School
• Region III-3A
Hitchcock vs. New Waverly, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kingwood High School
• TAPPS
O'Connell vs. Bryan Allen Academy, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Academy
