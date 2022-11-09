LEAGUE CITY
District 24-6A team tennis champion Clear Creek and third-place finisher Clear Springs made their presence known on the all-district teams selected by the coaches.
The Chargers, regional semifinalists in the end, actually had more first-team selections than their FM 518 rivals with 10 of the 19 positions up for grabs.
"We were happy to get as many first-team picks as we did," Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said. "Looking at all the district picks reminded me how well we played as a team this fall."
After relinquishing their district title of a year ago to the neighboring Wildcats, the Chargers won three rounds in the playoffs before being eliminated by eventual state runner-up Houston Memorial in the Region III-6A final four.
"One of the picks that stood out for me was line 3 girls doubles," Parker said of Maddie Duong/Merlova Johnson, who shared the honors with Clear Lake's Alexandria Garrett/Mariel Herrera. "Maddie and Merlova did not lose a match once I put them together."
Joining Duong/Johnson in the first-team doubles were teammates Roshin Kamath/Heintje Unson and Arthur Esenaliev/Timur Esenaliev at No. 1 and 3 boys, respectively, and Victoria Harris/Courtney Nguyen at No. 2 girls.
Harris/Nguyen shared the honors with Clear Creek's Alyssa Estrella/Makenna Malata.
Also named to the first team in doubles were the Wildcats' boys Craig Crookston/Gabe Crudo at No. 2.
In singles, three of the six boys first-team honorees were Chargers, with Kamath at No. 1, Unson at No. 2 and Arthur Esenaliev at No. 5. The Wildcats' Crookston and Dylan Ferraro were first team, as well, at No. 3 and 6, respectively.
Three more of the Clear Springs players were first-team singles selections on the girls' side of the court, with Johnson at No. 3, Nguyen at No. 4 and Duong at No. 5.
Rounding out the girls singles first-teamers was Clear Creek's Allison Shemwell at No. 2, sharing the recognition with Clear Lake's Sophia Clark.
"I consider us a better doubles team than singles, but looking at our singles placements, we were in five out of the six singles on both sides, boys and girls," Parker said. "That kind of depth is what has helped us have a successful season."
Meanwhile, several locals earned second team, including the Wildcats' boys' doubles teams of No. 1 Brian Langford/Vincent Risoldi and No. 3 Kai Chen/Ferraro, and the girls' No. 1 Kaitlin Gross/Shemwell. Joining them were the Chargers' mixed tandem of Grace Labuga/Jared Dake.
In singles, the second-team list included Clear Creek's boys Risoldi at No. 1, Langford at No. 2, Remy Lu at No. 4 and Crudo at No. 5, and girls Malota at No. 3, Estrella at No. 5 and Paris Ransom at No. 6.
Also named to the second team in singles was Clear Falls' Zoe Male at No. 1 girl.
"I couldn't be more pleased with the individual awards our players received," Wildcats head coach Derick Geise said. "They all worked hard and deserved the accolades."
Chosen honorable mention in doubles were: Clear Creek's Ransom/Suri Xu (No. 3 girls) and Victoria Trinh/Vincent Pistone (mixed); Clear Falls' Matthew Stromfeld/Kirk Tindall (No. 2 boys), William Copeland/Chris Dang (No. 3 boys) and Ellise Meyers/Bhavini Patel (No. 3 girls); Clear Springs' Mackenzie Beall/Male (No. 1 girls); and Dickinson's Elena Palmer/Sophia Standridge (No. 3 girls).
The singles honorable mentions included: Clear Falls' Dang (No. 5 boy), Copeland (No. 6 boy) and Alexis Palomo (No. 2 girl); Clear Springs' Dake (No. 3 boy), Timur Esenaliev (No. 4 boy), Nguyen (No. 3 girl) and Labuga (No. 6 girl); and Dickinson's Cong Tran (No. 3 girl).
