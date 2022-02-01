Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES

Clear Creek (W) at Clear Lake, N/A

Brazoswood at Clear Springs (W), N/A

Clear Falls, bye

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

Friendswood 66, Baytown Lee 38

Texas City, bye

BOYS DISTRICT 25-4A SCORE

La Marque 67, Needville 29

BOYS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 92, Brazos 15

BOYS TAPPS

O'Connell 72, Houston Briarwood 15

HOUSTON

The O'Connell Buccaneers got off the red-hot start and locked down on defense in the second half for a convincing road win Tuesday night.

After jumping out to a 28-9 lead through the first quarter and taking a 42-13 lead into halftime, the Bucs outscored their opponents 30-2 in the second half.

O'Connell was led by Luke Waldrop (23 points), Khristian Johnson (19 points) and Khristopher Johnson (16 points).

Up next, the Bucs host Highlands Chinquapin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

O'Connell 90, Baytown Christian 50

BAYTOWN

The O'Connell Buccaneers used a steady offense — including a 53-25 second half — to top Baytown Christian in a rescheduled game Monday night.

Leading the Bucs were Raphfel Moss (26 points), Khristian Johnson (22 points), Luke Waldrop (19 points) and Khristopher Johnson (16 points).

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A

Clear Brook 61, Dickinson 54

DICKINSON

The Dickinson Lady Gators battled hard against district leading Clear Brook, but couldn’t overcome the Wolverines in a home game Tuesday night.

Clear Brook was led by 14 points from Rezia Castillo and 10 points apiece from Chardel Terrell and Amanda Benjamin.

Jasmine Hansley had a game-high 16 points for Dickinson, while Brandolyn Freeman added 14 points and Danielle Porter chipped in 11 points.

The Lady Gators (4-6 in district) have a game crucial to their playoff hopes on deck when they take the short trip to Clear Springs (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Other scores:

Clear Lake at Clear Creek (W), N/A

Clear Springs 63, Brazoswood 47

Clear Falls, bye

GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

Santa Fe 62, Ball High 31

Baytown Lee 53, Friendswood 50

Texas City, bye

GIRLS DISTRICT 25-4A

La Marque 55, Needville 37

NEEDVILLE

The La Marque Lady Cougars continued their march toward the postseason by taking care of business on the road Tuesday night at Needville.

Kaitlyn Ivy (21 points) and Jazzmin Brown (15 points) led the way for La Marque.

The Lady Coogs (8-3 in district) close out their regular season schedule 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Sweeny (9-0).

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 72, Brazos 44

GIRLS TAPPS

O'Connell 50, Houston Briarwood 16

HOUSTON

The O'Connell Lady Buccaneers picked up a dominant win on the road Tuesday night.

Highlighting the Lady Bucs' effort were Alyce Walker-Como (13 points), Ciara Quiroga (10 points), Marino Genro Sagarra (eight points), Lilly Dunkel (seven points) and Re'Nae Horton (six points).

O'Connell returns to action 6 p.m. Friday at home against Highlands Chinquapin. 

Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

