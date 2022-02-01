Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Creek (W) at Clear Lake, N/A
Brazoswood at Clear Springs (W), N/A
Clear Falls, bye
BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Friendswood 66, Baytown Lee 38
Texas City, bye
BOYS DISTRICT 25-4A SCORE
La Marque 67, Needville 29
BOYS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 92, Brazos 15
BOYS TAPPS
O'Connell 72, Houston Briarwood 15
HOUSTON
The O'Connell Buccaneers got off the red-hot start and locked down on defense in the second half for a convincing road win Tuesday night.
After jumping out to a 28-9 lead through the first quarter and taking a 42-13 lead into halftime, the Bucs outscored their opponents 30-2 in the second half.
O'Connell was led by Luke Waldrop (23 points), Khristian Johnson (19 points) and Khristopher Johnson (16 points).
Up next, the Bucs host Highlands Chinquapin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
O'Connell 90, Baytown Christian 50
BAYTOWN
The O'Connell Buccaneers used a steady offense — including a 53-25 second half — to top Baytown Christian in a rescheduled game Monday night.
Leading the Bucs were Raphfel Moss (26 points), Khristian Johnson (22 points), Luke Waldrop (19 points) and Khristopher Johnson (16 points).
GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Brook 61, Dickinson 54
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators battled hard against district leading Clear Brook, but couldn’t overcome the Wolverines in a home game Tuesday night.
Clear Brook was led by 14 points from Rezia Castillo and 10 points apiece from Chardel Terrell and Amanda Benjamin.
Jasmine Hansley had a game-high 16 points for Dickinson, while Brandolyn Freeman added 14 points and Danielle Porter chipped in 11 points.
The Lady Gators (4-6 in district) have a game crucial to their playoff hopes on deck when they take the short trip to Clear Springs (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Other scores:
Clear Lake at Clear Creek (W), N/A
Clear Springs 63, Brazoswood 47
Clear Falls, bye
GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Santa Fe 62, Ball High 31
Baytown Lee 53, Friendswood 50
Texas City, bye
GIRLS DISTRICT 25-4A
La Marque 55, Needville 37
NEEDVILLE
The La Marque Lady Cougars continued their march toward the postseason by taking care of business on the road Tuesday night at Needville.
Kaitlyn Ivy (21 points) and Jazzmin Brown (15 points) led the way for La Marque.
The Lady Coogs (8-3 in district) close out their regular season schedule 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Sweeny (9-0).
GIRLS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 72, Brazos 44
GIRLS TAPPS
O'Connell 50, Houston Briarwood 16
HOUSTON
The O'Connell Lady Buccaneers picked up a dominant win on the road Tuesday night.
Highlighting the Lady Bucs' effort were Alyce Walker-Como (13 points), Ciara Quiroga (10 points), Marino Genro Sagarra (eight points), Lilly Dunkel (seven points) and Re'Nae Horton (six points).
O'Connell returns to action 6 p.m. Friday at home against Highlands Chinquapin.
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
