Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Galena Park 0
GALENA PARK
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs took care of business on the road Wednesday evening, sweeping 22-5A cellar dweller Galena Park 25-14, 25-9 and 25-14.
Top performances for the Lady Mustangs came from Makensy Manbeck (six kills), Sarah Sitton (six kills), Ashlynn Svoboda (five kills and six digs), Cierra Pesak (nine digs), Tori Weatherley (19 assists) and Madelyn Qualey (15 assists).
Up next for Friendswood (4-0 in district) will be a tough road game at Crosby (3-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Other score:
Crosby 3, Ball High 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-17)
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
