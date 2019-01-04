Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 57, Crosby 54
GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors picked up their biggest win of the season to date at home Friday afternoon, knocking off Crosby in what was a back-and-forth affair.
After Crosby won the first quarter, 19-17, the Tors rallied to take a 33-27 lead into the halftime break. The third quarter was Crosby’s turn to bounce back, as the Cougars re-took the lead, 40-39, at the end of the third quarter, but the fourth quarter was Ball High’s time to shine, as the Tors came back for the win.
Nigel Green led Ball High with 13 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks, while Darion Henry added 10 points and six boards, and Giovanni Janke chipped in nine points and five assists.
Now at 3-0 in District 22-5A, the Tors will next battle Friendswood (2-1) at home 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Friendswood 47, Galena Park 42
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs staved off a solid effort from an upset-minded Galena Park team to come away with an important district win at home Friday.
Ian Bivins led Friendswood with 16 points, followed closely by Thomas Hamre with 15 points.
The Mustangs (2-1 in district) will have a chance for an upset of their own when they cross the Causeway to face the Ball High Tors (3-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 65, Clear Brook 45
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators took care of business at home Friday night to remain unbeaten in district play with a win over Clear Brook.
Tramon Mark poured in 27 points and collected six rebounds to lead the Gators. Jabari Miller added 12 points and six rebounds.
Up next for Dickinson (3-0 in district) will be a road game 7 p.m. Friday at Alvin (0-3).
OTHER SCORES
Clear Creek 67, Brazosport 31
Clear Lake 70, Clear Falls 48
Clear Springs 66, Alvin 40
Baytown Lee 78, Santa Fe 45
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 47, Crosby 44
CROSBY
The Ball High Lady Tors started off strong and then held on for a close win on the road Friday against Crosby.
Ball High was firing on all cylinders to start the game, winning the first quarter 16-1, but Crosby would spend the rest of the game clawing its way back to make things interesting.
The Lady Cougars won the third quarter, 20-12, to whittle the Lady Tors’ lead to 38-34 at the end of the period, but Ball High did just enough in the fourth quarter to hold onto the win and keep its district record unblemished.
Brianca Houston led the Lady Tors with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Bebe Galloway also was a top contributor with 12 points and 11 boards. Ariana Smith added 14 points.
Ball High (5-0 in district) enters the home stretch of the first half of district play with a battle of the unbeatens 7 p.m. Tuesday at Friendswood (5-0).
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 69, Alvin 54
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers got big games from the inside-outside presence of Jermia Green and Vianey Galvan to record a comfortable win at home Friday over Alvin.
Clear Springs won the first quarter 16-8, and simply continued to build on its lead after that, winning all four periods.
Green (22 points) and Galvan (18 points) combined to score 40 of the Chargers’ 69 points. McKenna Worrell chipped in eight points, and Niyah Johnson had six points and 11 rebounds. Green was all over the boards, pulling down 16 rebounds, and also had eight assists and six steals.
The Chargers (3-1 in district) will look to keep the good times rolling in their next game, which will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake (3-1).
OTHER SCORES
Dickinson 60, Clear Brook 48
Friendswood 43, Galena Park 14
Santa Fe 67, Baytown Lee 52
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
