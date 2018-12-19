In the District 12-5A-II all-district awards, head coach Mark Kanipes highlighted Santa Fe’s haul of honors, being voted the district’s coach of the year.
The rest of Santa Fe’s honorees are as follows.
FIRST TEAM
Nathan Kruger, senior, QB; Austin Lamb, senior, WR/P; Colton Scott, senior, LB
SECOND TEAM
Nate Hays, junior, WR; Joey Gibbs, sophomore, OL; Kaleb Wisko, senior, DL; Michael Moore, senior, LB; Landon Thompson, senior, DB
HONORABLE MENTION
Bryce Montemayor, senior, RB; Hunter Farris, senior, OL; Austin Farris, junior, OL; Gage Slaughter, senior, DL; Reese Dobson, junior, DL; Bruce Erekson, sophomore, DB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.