In the District 12-5A-II all-district awards, head coach Mark Kanipes highlighted Santa Fe’s haul of honors, being voted the district’s coach of the year.

The rest of Santa Fe’s honorees are as follows.

FIRST TEAM

Nathan Kruger, senior, QB; Austin Lamb, senior, WR/P; Colton Scott, senior, LB

SECOND TEAM

Nate Hays, junior, WR; Joey Gibbs, sophomore, OL; Kaleb Wisko, senior, DL; Michael Moore, senior, LB; Landon Thompson, senior, DB

HONORABLE MENTION

Bryce Montemayor, senior, RB; Hunter Farris, senior, OL; Austin Farris, junior, OL; Gage Slaughter, senior, DL; Reese Dobson, junior, DL; Bruce Erekson, sophomore, DB

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Sports Editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription