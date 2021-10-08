web only Volleyball roundup for Oct. 8, 2021 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Oct 8, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyballDISTRICT 24-6AClear Creek 3, Dickinson 1 DICKINSONThe Clear Creek Wildcats started strong and finished strong against a tough Dickinson Lady Gators team for a 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13 win on the road Friday night.Leading the Wildcats were Bella Woodard (19 kills), Reaghan Thompson (12 kills, eight blocks), Olivia Jones (10 kills), Briana Zamora (22 digs) and Emma Boland (28 assists, 12 digs).The Lady Gators were led by Madison Spells (11 kills, five blocks), Elaina Spriggins (10 kills, 25 assists) and Addison Stanley (14 digs).Both teams are back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Creek (7-1 in district) hosts Clear Brook (1-7), while Dickinson (3-5) will be at Brazoswood (2-5).DISTRICT 22-5AFriendswood 3, La Porte 0LA PORTEThe Friendswood Lady Mustangs cruised to a road victory Friday night, sweeping La Porte by the scores of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-18. Guiding the Lady Mustangs to victory were Kate Bueche (six kills, 13 digs), Isabella Thompson (six kills, four blocks) and Megan Hubbard (19 assists).Friendswood (10-2 in district) returns to the floor for a non-district match 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Lake.Manvel 3, Ball High 0GALVESTONThe Ball High Lady just couldn't pick up their hits in their home match against Manvel on Friday night, falling by the scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-6.Maggie Farmer led the Lady Tors with five kills and 12 digs. Darlin Allen had seven assists, and Sara Gabriel picked up 12 digs.Ball High (5-7 in district) has a key 22-5A match up next 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baytown Sterling (6-5).Other score:Baytown Sterling 3, Texas City 1 (N/A)Bye:Santa FeEditor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. 