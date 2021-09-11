PASADENA
The Santa Fe Indians’ offense was smothered by South Houston’s defense as the Trojans steadily built a sizable lead in a 43-0 shutout Saturday night at Pasadena ISD Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Following a three-and-out and a Santa Fe punt that netted minus-1 yards, South Houston’s first offensive possession began at the Indians’ 34-yard line, and the Trojans were in the end zone five plays later on a 3-yard touchdown run by Kendarrius White.
After an interception from Dreshon Downey, South Houston added a 30-yard field goal from Christian Parada for a 10-0 lead with 2:31 left in the first quarter.
The Trojans got a pair of rapid-fire TDs midway through the second quarter for a 23-0 lead when Kam’ron Webb capped an eight-play 54-yard drive with a 1-yard QB keeper, and then three plays and 1 minute after recovering an onside kick, White found pay dirt with a 25-yard dash to the end zone.
Jackson Stroud blocked a 38-yard South Houston field goal attempt at the end of the second quarter to keep the score at 23-0 at the halftime intermission. Noe Rico stopped another first-half Trojans drive with an interception.
South Houston pushed its lead to 30-0 midway through the third quarter, capping a nine-play, 67-yard TD drive with a 24-yard pass to the end zone from Webb to Kendrick Banks.
A muffed punt gave Santa Fe’s offense the ball on South Houston side of the field for the first time at the 5:06 mark of the third quarter, and drove all the way to the Trojans’ 11-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs.
A 16-play, 87-yard TD drive by South Houston drained 9:05 off the game clock, and ended with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone by White for his third rushing TD of the contest.
The game’s final tally came at the 3:14 mark of the fourth quarter when Santa Fe lost a fumble on a run, and Trojans big man Miguel Perez rumbled 5 yards to the end zone for the TD.
In all, the Indians were limited to 66 total yards of offense and six first downs in the game. Forty-eight of those yards and four of those first downs came in the second half.
In contrast, South Houston compiled 403 total yards and 21 first downs. Banks (8-for-12, 129 yards; four receptions, 65 yards, one TD) and Webb (11-for-14, 125 yards, one TD, one interception; 12 rushes for 55 yards) combined for 254 passing yards. Jacob Sheppard led the Trojans’ receiving corps with seven receptions for 82 yards.
Santa Fe (0-3) has a bye next week before opening District 12-5A-II play 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at home against Texas City (3-0).
