Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 3, Brazoswood 0
CLUTE
In the district’s longest road trip, the Clear Falls Knights made short work of Brazoswood with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-7 sweep Tuesday.
Leading the Knights were Mia Johnson (11 kills, eight digs), Rachel Brown (10 kills), Gracie Lewis (12 digs), Blakely Montgomery (35 assists, eight digs, three aces) and Ashlyn German (three aces).
Clear Falls (5-0 in district) will close out the first half of its 24-6A schedule 6 p.m. Friday at Dickinson (0-6).
Clear Lake 3, Dickinson 1
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators were unable to pick up their first district win as the concluded their first half of 24-6A play Tuesday at home with a 29-27, 25-22, 15-25, 25-18 loss to Clear Lake.
Top performers for the Lady Gators were Brandolyn Freeman (12 kills), Madison Spells (10 kills), Cierra Ortiz (nine kills, five aces), Elaina Spriggins (38 assists, 13 digs) and Hannah Cavil (24 digs, four aces).
Dickinson (0-6 in district) will be looking for a huge upset in its next match when the team hosts Clear Falls (5-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, La Porte 0
LA PORTE
Defense was the story of the Santa Fe Lady Indians’ 25-14, 25-15, 30-28 victory at La Porte on Tuesday, as the team combined for 109 digs in just three sets played.
Heading up the defensive effort for Santa Fe were Bethany Durant (28 digs), Freedom Stephenson (23 digs), Kenzie Smith (16 digs), Allie Walton (16 digs) and Emily Hardee (16 digs). Smith (23 kills) and Walton (40 assists) led the offense. Taylor Guida led in blocks with four.
The Lady Indians (3-3 in district) have a big-time matchup on their hands next when they host Friendswood (6-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Other scores:
Friendswood 3, Baytown Sterling 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-17)
Texas City 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-20)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.