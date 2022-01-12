Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A

Dickinson 61, Clear Springs 41

DICKINSON

The Dickinson Lady Gators picked up a big-time win for their girls basketball program with a decisive victory at home over the Clear Springs Chargers on Wednesday night.

Leading the Lady Gators to victory were Brandolyn Freeman (20 points), Danielle Porter (15 points) and Ja’Ron’Ey Lymuel (nine points).

Top scorers for the Chargers were Kenna Gibson (16 points) and Amirah Gray (10 points).

Both teams are back at it 1 p.m. Saturday. Dickinson (2-3 in district) will be at Clear Lake (1-4), and Clear Springs (3-2) travels to Clear Brook (5-0).

Other score:

Clear Falls 71, Clear Creek 62

GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A

Texas City 44, Ball High 25

TEXAS CITY

The Texas City Lady Stings snapped their district losing streak at home Wednesday night with a big win over rival Ball High Lady Tors.

Kalynn Smith led the Lady Stings in scoring with 14 points, while Kamille Merchant and Angie Schuchardt each grabbed seven rebounds.

Player statistics for the Lady Tors weren’t immediately available.

Both teams return to the hardwood 7 p.m. Friday. Texas City (1-8 in district) will be at Friendswood (6-3), while Ball High (0-9) makes a trip to La Porte (8-1).

Other score:

Friendswood 50, Baytown Sterling 45

BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A SCORE

Clear Creek 80, Clear Falls 68

