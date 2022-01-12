web only Basketball roundup for Jan. 12, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketballGIRLS DISTRICT 24-6ADickinson 61, Clear Springs 41DICKINSONThe Dickinson Lady Gators picked up a big-time win for their girls basketball program with a decisive victory at home over the Clear Springs Chargers on Wednesday night.Leading the Lady Gators to victory were Brandolyn Freeman (20 points), Danielle Porter (15 points) and Ja’Ron’Ey Lymuel (nine points).Top scorers for the Chargers were Kenna Gibson (16 points) and Amirah Gray (10 points).Both teams are back at it 1 p.m. Saturday. Dickinson (2-3 in district) will be at Clear Lake (1-4), and Clear Springs (3-2) travels to Clear Brook (5-0).Other score:Clear Falls 71, Clear Creek 62GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5ATexas City 44, Ball High 25TEXAS CITYThe Texas City Lady Stings snapped their district losing streak at home Wednesday night with a big win over rival Ball High Lady Tors.Kalynn Smith led the Lady Stings in scoring with 14 points, while Kamille Merchant and Angie Schuchardt each grabbed seven rebounds.Player statistics for the Lady Tors weren’t immediately available.Both teams return to the hardwood 7 p.m. Friday. Texas City (1-8 in district) will be at Friendswood (6-3), while Ball High (0-9) makes a trip to La Porte (8-1).Other score:Friendswood 50, Baytown Sterling 45BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A SCOREClear Creek 80, Clear Falls 68 James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Losing Streak Texas City Sport Dickinson Lady Gators Statistics Stings Basketball District James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWoman killed, child uninjured in Hitchcock drive-by shootingGalveston locals react to Durst's death 19 years after acquittalGalveston Wharves employee used port pass to skip ship security, police sayTom's Thumb changes owners; Marshalls, BlueWave rumors fly; new eateries line up in north countyLegal questions surround hotel development at Stewart Beach in GalvestonMan arrested on murder charges after San Leon shootingGalveston neighbors head to court over pot-bellied pigGirlfriend's letter calls case against Dickinson manager a 'witch hunt'Woman charged in deadly stabbing of a Texas City manWork begins on Shriners hospital expansion in Galveston CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2021In Focus: Titans 28, Texans 25In Focus: Texans 41, Chargers 29In Focus: Houston 80, Texas State 47 CommentedJan. 6 most certainly was a pro-Trump insurrection (208) Guest commentary: Caution to Trump followers: Don't drink the Kool-Aid (110) Jan. 6 should join the dates that live in infamy (88) Beto can help stop the steal in Texas (82) Not sure what you saw, but Jan. 6 was an insurrection (72) Look elsewhere for the truth about Jan. 6 (63) COVID rates increasing; omicron is now dominant strain in Galveston County (56) COVID is out of control because of leadership in US (49) Massive and mild: Omicron's surge looks different than earlier COVID waves in Galveston County (47) Let Clear Creek school board members do their jobs (46)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.