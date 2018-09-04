Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
Ball High 3, Columbia 0
WEST COLUMBIA
The Ball High Lady Tors wrapped up non-district play Tuesday with a clean sweep of Columbia, tallying scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-16 in the win.
Tori Mallard and Lexie LaForte led Ball High in kills with six apiece. Caroline Baze had 18 assists. Defensively, Sara Gabriel and Logan Kelly each had nine digs, and Kelly also served up five aces.
The Lady Tors begin District 22-5A competition 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Santa Fe.
Dickinson 3, St. Pius 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators made quick work of St. Pius on Tuesday with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-14 sweep at home.
Amaya Young (11 kills, six digs, two aces), Sharanda Anderson (eight kills, 14 digs, three aces) and Destiny Tom (20 assists, seven digs) led the Lady Gators. Dariane Cram also chipped in three aces, while Avorie Williams added two aces.
Dickinson begins its District 24-6A slate Friday with a 6 p.m. match at Clear Lake.
Other scores:
Aldine 3, La Marque 1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-16, 27-25)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
