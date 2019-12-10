Proving to be outstanding in the classroom in addition to on the gridiron, 44 Galveston County high school football players were named the the Texas High School Coaches Association’s academic all-state team.
The teams were selected based on a point system that awards points for grade point average, class rank, and SAT or ACT scores. The elite team represents the highest point total that can be achieved, and that is followed by first team, second team and honorable mention.
Criteria required to be nominated are that a player must be a senior with an overall grade average of 92 or above who is a member of the team in good standing at the time of the nomination and possesses good moral character.
County players reaching the rarified air of earning spots on the THSCA academic all-state elite team were Friendswood’s Grayson Merritt and Noah Kester, and Reese Dobson of Santa Fe. Other locals represented on the academic all-state team were as follows.
• Ball High: Robert Ellis (honorable mention), Dylan Parish (honorable mention)
• Clear Falls: Stephen Korzetz (first team), Jude Ballew (honorable mention), Ronin Deemer (honorable mention), Will Roberds (honorable mention), Ayann Team (honorable mention)
• Clear Springs: Garrett Rooker (first team), Carter Kelly (second team), William Lister (second team), Evan Mason (second team), Seth Staats (second team), Beau Roberts (honorable mention), Andrew Scott (honorable mention)
• Dickinson: David De Los Santos (second team), Tanner Flores (second team), G.G. Rodriguez (second team), John Maggiolino (honorable mention), Martin Rangel (honorable mention), Mike Welch (honorable mention)
• Friendswood: Seth Downs (first team), Ryan Mitchell (first team), David Haney (second team), Reagan Keithley (second team), Travis Mueller (second team), Reed Cooksey (honorable mention), Koby Jackman (honorable mention), Garrett Massey (honorable mention), John McCabe (honorable mention), Sean McEnery (honorable mention), Michael Riggs (honorable mention), Scott VanWaerkom (honorable mention)
• Santa Fe: Cade Albrecht (second team), Hunter Gaining (second team), Kaleb Jones (second team), Preston Logan (honorable mention), Trysten Uzzell (honorable mention)
• Texas City: Rashaun Smith (second team), Christian Simon (second team), Nikolas Fuentes (honorable mention), Corday Williams (honorable mention)
