LEAGUE CITY
Bay Area Christian’s offense put a goose egg on the scoreboard while The Woodlands John Cooper (3-0) put up 21 points to defeat the Broncos (1-2) 21-0 on Friday night.
It was low scoring affair as John Cooper only scored one touchdown in each quarter except the fourth quarter. Bay Area Christian took several chances to keep the ball moving down the field, but the team ended up committing four turnovers on downs.
Matthew Merritt had 56 rushing yards, Andrew Brown had 61 rushing yards and Cole Holloman had one interception. The Broncos’ defense also forced one fumble recovery.
Bay Area Christian will try to bounce back when they face O’Connell at 7 p.m. Friday in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.