DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Baytown Sterling 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians came through with a big early-season win toward their quest to return to the postseason with a resounding 25-22, 25-11, 25-21 sweep over Sterling at home Friday night.
Leading the Lady Indians were Kenzie Smith (15 kills, nine digs), Dru Hawkins (11 kills), Kadee Frantz (seven kills), Allie Walton (37 assists, 11 digs, two aces) and Emily Hardee (20 digs).
With her 15 kills, Smith surpassed the 1,000-kill mark on her career, now with 1,003.
Santa Fe (2-1 in district) wraps up play in its home tournament Saturday and has a non-district contest 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Nederland before returning to 22-5A action at 6 p.m. Friday at Texas City.
Ball High 3, Baytown Lee 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors etched one in the win column in district play by making short work of Lee at home Friday night in a 25-11, 25-14, 25-10 sweep.
Maggie Farmer led the way for Ball High with 12 kills, 14 digs and four aces. Chloe Stein added 15 assists. Sara Gabriel shored up the defense with 24 digs.
The Lady Tors (1-2 in district) will play in the gold bracket of the Stafford Tournament on Saturday before getting back into district play 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Manvel.
Friendswood 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
BAYTOWN
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs remained undefeated in district play on the road Friday night with a 25-12, 25-8, 25-13 dispatching of Goose Creek Memorial.
Top performers for the Lady Mustangs were Sarah Sitton (12 kills), Cierra Pesak (seven kills), Andi Vaught (18 digs, seven aces), Kate Bueche (10 digs) and Megan Hubbard (33 assists).
Friendswood (3-0 in district) has a key 22-5A matchup next with a 6:30 p.m. game at home against La Porte.
Other scores:
Manvel 3, Texas City 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-15)
NON-DISTRICT
Dickinson 3, La Porte 0
LA PORTE
The Dickinson Lady Gators picked up an impressive road win Friday night with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of La Porte.
A balanced effort for the Lady Gators was led by Madison Spells (eight kills), Brandolyn Freeman (seven kills), Elaina Spriggins (seven kills, 23 assists, seven digs), Callie Boone (six kills, seven digs) and Bailey Wilson (eight digs).
Dickinson wraps up play at the Santa Fe Labor Day Classic tournament Saturday before its final non-district tuneup 6:30 p.m. at Pasadena Dobie.
Other scores:
Clear Springs 3, Kingwood 1 (25-10, 25-12, 23-25, 25-19)
Tomball Memorial 3, Clear Falls 1 (25-12, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20)
