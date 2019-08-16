GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors took to the gridiron Friday night at Courville Stadium for a good cause.
The charitable football scrimmage between Ball High and Galena Park was part of the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation’s “Our Day to Shine” campaign, with proceeds from the event going to the association’s benevolence fund, which benefits athletes and coaches undergoing hardships.
Fans who attended the scrimmage were asked to donate whatever they could in lieu of the price of admission. The freshman and junior varsity teams played first, while the varsity team played afterward.
