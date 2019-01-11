Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball games
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 66, Santa Fe 32
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Stings built a big lead and then closed out the game in emphatic fashion to defeat the Santa Fe Indians at home Friday night.
Texas City led 31-15 at halftime, and in the fourth quarter out-scored Santa Fe, 25-9, to put the game away.
T.J. Fountain led a balanced Stings effort with 12 points, followed closely by Phillip McDaniel and Dayton Booker with 11 points apiece, and Terrell Mitchell with 10 points.
Player statistics for the Indians were not immediately available.
Both teams will be on the road 7 p.m. Tuesday. Texas City (4-1 in district) will be at Galena Park (0-5), and Santa Fe will be at Crosby (3-2).
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 90, Alvin 43
ALVIN
The Dickinson Gators cruised to victory Friday night at Alvin to remain unbeaten in district play.
Tramon Mark poured in all of his 28 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals in the first half, and the Gators led 60-20 at halftime.
Deuce Guidry chipped in 15 points, five assists and three steals for Dickinson, while Jalen Wydermyer had 13 points and six rebounds. Xzaviour Bordelon was also in double digits for the Gators with 11 points.
Dickinson (4-0 in district) will have a key 24-6A matchup up next, hitting the road to face Clear Lake (3-1).
DISTRICT 24-4A SCORE
La Marque 57, Sweeny 53
TAPPS
O’Connell 65, Brazosport Christian 29
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers picked up an important district win in impressive fashion Friday night.
Joseph Orrell nearly out-scored the opposition by himself, pouring in 23 points. Charles Jones added 14 points, and Chris Horton chipped in 11 points for the Bucs.
O’Connell (2-0 in district) will have a daunting foe in front of them 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home when they face defending state finalist Conroe Covenant (2-0).
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 53, Texas City 43
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians erupted on offense in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Texas City Lady Stings for the win Friday.
Santa Fe took a narrow 18-16 lead into the halftime break after losing the first quarter, 7-5. Texas City managed to take a 32-30 lead into the final frame, but the Lady Indians tallied 23 fourth-quarter points to come away with the win.
Kylie Belcher led Santa Fe with 15 points, followed by Brenlee Butler with 11 points and Katy Lackey with 10 points.
Tahjea Smith had a huge game for the Lady Stings with 27 points and 15 rebounds.
Both teams return to the court 7 p.m. Tuesday. Santa Fe (3-4 in district) hosts Crosby (4-3) in a game that could boost the Lady Indians’ playoff hopes. Texas City (2-5) will look to get back on track at home against Galena Park (0-7).
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORE
Alvin 46, Dickinson 36
DISTRICT 24-4A SCORE
Sweeny 56, La Marque 33
NON-DISTRICT
Lake Houston Homeschool 38, O’Connell 15
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Lady Buccaneers had tough sledding against a non-district fill-in opponent Friday night.
Lake Houston Homeschool took the place of district opponent Brazosport Christian, which is not fielding a girls basketball team this season.
Alyce Walker-Como had 11 of O’Connell’s 15 total points to lead the Lady Bucs.
Next on the schedule for O’Connell is a 6 p.m. home game on Tuesday against Conroe Covenant.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.