Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 6-2A (TAPPS)
O’Connell 71, Houston Grace Christian 50
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers exacted revenge on a Grace Christian team that went 3-0 against them last year — including in last season’s TAPPS Class 2A state semifinal game — with a romp at home Friday night in the teams’ district opener.
“The complete game we put together was a great surprise,” O’Connell head boys basketball coach Derek Martin said. “We came out focused, executed on both ends of the floor, and played a great game.”
Consecutive 3-pointers made by Lonndon Beal gave the Bucs a needed spark of momentum during what was a back-and-forth start to the contest, and O’Connell took a 20-11 lead through one quarter of play.
After that, O’Connell kept its feet on the proverbial gas pedal to expand its lead bit-by-bit in each quarter to complete the wire-to-wire win.
Leading the Bucs were Kristopher Johnson (20 points), Braylyn Johnigan (16 points), Khristian Johnson (13 points) and Nic Alexander (10 points).
O’Connell returns to action 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Hitchcock.
DISTRICT 26-4A
Stafford 71, La Marque 44
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Cougars were dealt a tough blow in their district opener at home against Stafford on Friday night.
Top scorers for the Cougars were Xavier Clayton (17 points), Herman Raleigh (10 points) and Jasiya Johnson (eight points).
La Marque will look to bounce back in a non-district contest 1 p.m. Monday at Hamshire-Fannett.
NON-DISTRICT
Friendswood 56, Clear Creek 47
FRIENDSWOOD
Solid defense helped the Friendswood Mustangs pick up a big win over the cross-county foe Clear Creek Wildcats at home Friday night.
The Mustangs were led by Adam Buffington (15 points, seven rebounds), Dyllan Baker (12 points) and Ben Burke (10 points).
Player statistics for the Wildcats weren’t immediately available.
Next up will be Friendswood’s district opener, which will be 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Ball High.
South Houston 82, Santa Fe 56
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Indians took a tough loss on their home floor Friday night, falling to South Houston.
Top performers for the Indians were Nick Jaco (15 points), Aaron Grimm (11 points) and Ivan Lloyd (11 points).
Santa Fe will look to quickly shake off the loss with its district opener coming up 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against La Porte.
Other scores:
Pasadena Dobie 66, Texas City 48
