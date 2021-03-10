Galveston County high school basketball was well represented in the all-region awards recently announced by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
On the girls’ side, Clear Creek’s Eliya Ellis and Clear Springs’ Kylie Minter earned all-region honors in Region III-6A.
Friendswood’s Ashyln Ryall was recognized as one of the best players in Region III-5A.
Hitchcock’s one-two punch of Chloe Countee and Sanaa Scott made the all-region team in Region III-3A.
On the boys’ side, Texas City’s high-scoring guard Caden McKenzie was an all-region pick in Region III-5A.
Hitchcock’s freshman phenom Damien McDaniel joined the all-region team in Region III-3A.
