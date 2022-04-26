Clear Lake’s Addy Prasifka tossed a gem to edge Dickinson’s Kadence Williams in an extra-inning pitchers duel and lead the Falcons to a 2-0 win Tuesday night over the Lady Gators in a playoff play-in tiebreaker game at Clear Brook High School.
Prasifka went the distance for the complete-game shutout, allowing only two hits with 12 strikeouts.
Both runs against Williams were unearned, as she hurled a valiant effort with four hits, one walk and 11 strikeouts in eight innings of work.
With the teams locked in a scoreless stalemate through seven innings, it took a fielding miscue on Dickinson’s part to finally break the 0-0 tie in the top of the eighth.
Iliana Melendez legged out an infield single with one out in the inning, and Makayla Monroe followed that up by reaching base on a bunt. A fielding error on a fly ball hit to left field by Megan Richardson allowed both runners to score for the 2-0 lead.
Prasifka then slammed the door on the Lady Gators’ playoff hopes with a 1-2-3 inning, striking out the first two batters before inducing a game-ending foul pop-up to first base.
Dickinson defeated Clear Lake 3-2 in eight innings Friday to pull even with the Falcons for fourth place in the district standings and force the tiebreaker game for 24-6A’s fourth and final playoff berth.
Clear Lake will face District 23-6A champion Pearland in a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff series, which begins 6 p.m. Thursday at Pearland.
