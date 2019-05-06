There were two superlatives for Clear Falls and another for Clear Springs in the 24-6A all-district boys soccer awards.

Clear Falls’ Jadon May was named the district’s defensive most valuable player, and teammate Rey Rascon picked up newcomer of the year honors. For Clear Springs, Kaden Williams was selected as the district’s goalkeeper of the year.

Other award winners from Galveston County teams were as follows.

CLEAR FALLS

First team: May, Rascon, Travis Hart, Louie Balla, Jace McGovern, Juan Cruz

Second team: Ben Stephenson, Matt Kearns, Sebastian Lopez, Jonathon Hinojosa

Honorable mention: Kieran Neschich, Hayden Decossas

CLEAR SPRINGS

First team: Williams, Parker Westover, Nick Alhalaby, Anthony Kamenica

Second team: Ethan Choate, Dalton Brown, Rapha Rieth

Honorable mention: Emiliano Quintanilla, Alex Choate, Justin Cascais, Reagan Pyle

DICKINSON

First team: Jonathan Amaya, Danny Avila, Marco Perez

Second team: Omar Castillo, Kevin Marquez, Sebastian Padilla

Honorable mention: Bryant Huerta, Alexis Martinez

CLEAR CREEK

First team: Dillyn Castillo, Bryan Ixcoy

Second team: Kevin Salvatierra, Fern Pineda

Honorable mention: Jovani Escobedo, Luca Huerta, Will Norsworthy

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

