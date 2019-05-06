There were two superlatives for Clear Falls and another for Clear Springs in the 24-6A all-district boys soccer awards.
Clear Falls’ Jadon May was named the district’s defensive most valuable player, and teammate Rey Rascon picked up newcomer of the year honors. For Clear Springs, Kaden Williams was selected as the district’s goalkeeper of the year.
Other award winners from Galveston County teams were as follows.
CLEAR FALLS
First team: May, Rascon, Travis Hart, Louie Balla, Jace McGovern, Juan Cruz
Second team: Ben Stephenson, Matt Kearns, Sebastian Lopez, Jonathon Hinojosa
Honorable mention: Kieran Neschich, Hayden Decossas
CLEAR SPRINGS
First team: Williams, Parker Westover, Nick Alhalaby, Anthony Kamenica
Second team: Ethan Choate, Dalton Brown, Rapha Rieth
Honorable mention: Emiliano Quintanilla, Alex Choate, Justin Cascais, Reagan Pyle
DICKINSON
First team: Jonathan Amaya, Danny Avila, Marco Perez
Second team: Omar Castillo, Kevin Marquez, Sebastian Padilla
Honorable mention: Bryant Huerta, Alexis Martinez
CLEAR CREEK
First team: Dillyn Castillo, Bryan Ixcoy
Second team: Kevin Salvatierra, Fern Pineda
Honorable mention: Jovani Escobedo, Luca Huerta, Will Norsworthy
