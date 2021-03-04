Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
Dickinson 14, Clear Falls 0 (4 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
Dickinson exploded for a big third inning en route to a run-ruled district-opening win over Clear Falls on Wednesday night.
The first four batters of the game for the Lady Gators contributed to a two-run top of the first.
Kayden Henry started the game off with a single, stole second, and advanced to third on an error. After Emma Garcia walked, Henry scored on another error and Garcia advanced to third.
The next batter, Yasmyn Stewart, walked, and Jerzie Pelham then connected on a sacrifice fly to center.
Dickinson continued the scoring in the second as Alyssa Littles smashed a leadoff homer.
With one out, Kadence Williams singled, and courtesy runner Gavi Baecker advanced to second on a Nataley Hernandez sacrifice bunt.
The next batter, Henry, smacked a run-scoring triple to center, and Henry then scored the Lady Gators' fifth run on a fielding error as a result of the next at-bat.
Before the two-out rally started for the Lady Gators that saw eight consecutive batters reach base and nine runs score, back-to-back singles by Pelham and Kiley Lee started the top of the third.
The first four Lady Gators of this rally reached base via a hit that was highlighted by Henry’s second triple of the game, a two-RBI variety and consecutive run-scoring hits by Lee (single) and Littles (bases clearing double).
Three of the four Clear Falls hits came in the bottom of the third. Kylie Denaro led off the inning with a single to left and advanced to second on a Rhyan Stewart one-out single. Paige Pascale then followed with a single, but Lady Gator center fielder Henry's throw to catcher Pelham nailed Denaro out at home.
Having big nights at the plate for Dickinson were Kayden Henry (3-for-3, 3 runs, 3 RBIs), Jerzie Pelham (2 hits, 2 runs), Kiley Lee (2 hits, 2 runs), Alyssa Littles (2 hits, 4 RBIs) and Kadence Williams (2 hits, 2 RBIs).
Emma Garcia and Gavi Baecker all scored two runs for the Lady Gators.
Kadence Williams (4 innings pitched, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks) had the shutout win for the Lady Gators
Both teams will resume district play 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as Dickinson (1-0 in District 24-6A) will host Clear Creek (0-1), and Clear Falls (0-1) travels to Clear Brook (1-0).
Before the next district game, the Knights will look to bounce back against Humble on the road on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Other scores:
La Porte 10, Ball High 2
