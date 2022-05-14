PEARLAND
A small margin for error was no problem for Santa Fe pitcher Sidne Peters and her Lady Indians teammates in the Region III-5A quarterfinals.
Peters recorded her second complete-game shutout in as many days, and the Lady Indians logged a 2-0 win Saturday at Shadow Creek High School in Game 2 against Richmond Foster for a sweep of their best-of-three playoff series.
“That’s what makes it fun,” Peters said about the pressure-packed pair of games. “It took us awhile to break through, but we finally did. We just take what we can get and run with it.
“(The defense) makes me feel comfortable in the circle because I know they’re going to be there, and they’re going to give their full effort,” Peters added. “And, that’s all I can ask for.”
The Lady Indians will face the winner of the Kingwood Park/Brenham series in the regional semifinals next week. It’s Santa Fe’s first trip to the fourth round since 2015, when the team reached the regional final.
“I’m super fired up,” said Peters, who gave up just four hits and three walks with five strikeouts in her Game 2 win. “We lost out in round three last year, so to be going to the next round this year is amazing for us — it’s huge. We are fired up right now.”
Unlike in Game 1 Friday night where Santa Fe didn’t break onto the scoreboard until the sixth inning, the Lady Indians wasted no time grabbing a 1-0 lead in Game 2, as Makenna Mitchell led off the bottom of the first with a home run rocketed over the left-field fence.
“Makenna is the catalyst for this team, and she brings all the energy,” Peters said. “I’m so glad that I get to be on her team and have her as my shortstop."
The game then settled into a low-scoring defensive struggle, however, as Foster used two pitchers in the contest to try to keep Santa Fe’s batters off-balanced.
But, the Lady Indians were able to tally an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Peters slugged an RBI double into the right-center field gap to score Katelynn Torres, who chopped a leadoff single through the infield and stole second base.
In the circle, Peters worked her way through a couple of minor jams in the top of the fourth and top of the seventh.
A walk and a bloop single put two runners in scoring position with one out in the top of the fourth, but Peters struck out the next batter and popped up the final out to first base.
In the top of the seventh, a one-out walk and a two-out single gave Foster runners at first and second as the Lady Falcons looked to stage a rally, but Peters got the last batter to pop out to third for the final out.
“(Peters) was amazing getting back-to-back shutouts, and just our defense playing behind her was lights out,” Santa Fe head softball coach Christina Jaques said.
Jaiden Cooper (2-for-3) for Santa Fe, and Morgan Gutierrez (2-for-3) for Foster had multi-hit games.
