Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Springs 57, Clear Creek 36
Alvin 31, Dickinson 30
Bye: Clear Falls
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 38, Baytown Lee 28
BAYTOWN
The Ball High Lady Tors gutted out a gritty road win Friday over Lee.
After winning the first quarter, 10-8, the Lady Tors took a solid 21-13 lead into the halftime break, and then held Lee at bay in the second half.
Bebe Galloway accounted for half of Ball High’s points with 19 to go along with 11 rebounds and five blocks. Ari Smith chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
The Lady Tors (4-3 in District 22-5A) will have upset on their minds in their next game, which will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Goose Creek Memorial (6-1).
Texas City 57, Santa Fe 24
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings sent their home fans to the exits happy with a comfortable win over the Santa Fe Lady Indians at home Friday.
Texas City was led by three double-digit scorers: Jade Guice (17 points), Tahjea Smith (15 points) and Logan Ramey (10 points).
The Lady Stings (4-3 in District 22-5A) return to action 7 p.m. Tuesday at Galena Park (2-5).
Other score:
Friendswood 75, Crosby 36
DISTRICT 24-3A
Hitchcock 65, Van Vleck 31
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs burst out of the gates and never looked back, as they took care of Van Vleck at home Friday.
Hitchcock racked up 20 of its total points in the first quarter, while holding Van Vleck to nine points, and the final result was hardly in doubt from there on out.
Demi Dickey poured in 31 points to lead the Lady ‘Dogs, while Chloe Countee added 16 points and Sanaa Scott had 10 points.
Hitchcock (6-0 in District 24-3A) takes a break from district play, and won’t return to the court until 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Danbury (N/A).
TAPPS
O’Connell 55, Houston Briarwood 15 (Jan. 16)
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Lady Buccaneers were able to get their offense clicking while putting up a strong defensive front in Thursday’s home win over Briarwood.
Brooke Cromie led the way for O’Connell with 17 points. Re’Nae Horton and Ciara Quiroga each added eight points, while Alyce Walker-Como, Leslie Rodriguez and Ansley McCulloch had six points apiece.
The Lady Bucs (2-1 in district) will hit the road for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday at Huntsville Alpha Omega.
