All Makenna Mitchell wanted to do was make contact, and when she did, it broke Thursday's Game 2 wide open.
The Santa Fe shortstop's grand slam in the bottom of the fifth led to eight runs — all with two out — that allowed the Lady Indians to run rule an overwhelmed Nederland squad 10-0, giving Santa Fe the 2-0 sweep in the best-of-three Region III-5A bi-district round series.
"I was just trying to make the best contact possible," said Mitchell, who opened the game with a homer on the second pitch of the evening. "I wasn't looking for a home run, but was just trying to be aggressive."
The Lady Indians caused havoc on the basepaths as they recorded five stolen bases. Two came from Mea Slayton in the bottom of the third, which resulted in her scoring on a fielder's choice to make it 2-0.
Santa Fe's offensive aggression was bolstered by the dominant pitching of Sinde Peters, who pitched a perfect game while striking out 10 of the 15 batters she faced along with adding a run-scoring double in the fifth.
"She's something special," said Lady Indians head coach Christina Jaques of Peters, who did not allow a ball to reach the outfield. "She produced all night long, and defense played well behind her to help get her through."
Peters' double made it 7-0 before Slayton's RBI single scored courtesy runner Fiona Feldpausch. Jaiden Cooper slammed the door on the Lady Bulldogs' season with a two-run triple that plated Slaton and Ashley Nickerson.
Santa Fe will next face Fulsher in the Region III-5A area round next week.
