Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 3, Clear Creek 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Dickinson Lady Gators picked up an important district win Tuesday night on the road against the Clear Creek Wildcats.
The Lady Gators broke through a 1-1 tie in the top of the sixth inning with two runs.
Dickinson got a two-out rally started with back-to-back walks drawn by AAA Littles and JJJ Garcia, and after double steals by Littles and Jerzie Pelham (leadoff hit by pitch), Nataley Hernandez lined a two-run single for the go-ahead runs.
A bases-loaded walk drawn by Littles gave Dickinson a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, and then Clear Creek tied the game 1-1 when TTT Munoz (courtesy runner for LLL Hope, who led off with a double) scored on a passed ball.
Recording multi-hit games were Pelham (2-for-3, two runs) for Dickinson and Eva Edwards (2-for-3) for Clear Creek.
Yasmyn Stewart (seven innings, four hits, one run, no walks, one strikeout) picked up the complete-game win in the circle.
Both teams are back in action with home games 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Dickinson (4-4 in district) plays Brazoswood (6-1), and Clear Creek (3-4) hosts Clear Brook (2-6).
Clear Springs 6, Clear Lake 0
HOUSTON
Backed by dominant pitching from Emma Strood, the Clear Springs Chargers took care of business on the road Tuesday night against Clear Lake.
A two-out, two-run double clubbed by Kelly Baker in the top of the third gave Clear Springs a 2-0 lead, and a two-out, two-run double laced by Emma King in the top of the fourth put the Chargers ahead 4-0.
Strood helped her own cause in the top of the sixth with a one-out two-run doubled for the game’s final runs.
King (4-for-4, two RBIs, two runs) led Clear Springs’ offense.
Strood (seven innings, three hits, no runs, one walk, 13 strikeouts) picked up the win in the circle.
The Chargers (7-0 in district) will look to stay unbeaten in their next game at home against Clear Falls (2-5).
Other score:
Clear Brook 10, Clear Falls 1
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 12, Ball High 2 (6 innings)
GALVESTON
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs pulled away from the Ball High Lady Tors late for a run rule-shortened victory Tuesday night on the road.
Leading 4-1 through four innings, Friendswood plated five runs in the top of the fifth and three more in the top of the sixth to put the game away.
In the top of the fifth, a run scored on a fielder’s choice, Michyla Saenz drove in two runs with a single, and Tricia Yarotsky blasted a two-out, two-run home run.
In the top of the sixth, Chloe Riassetto belted an RBI single, and Saenz smoked a two-run single for the 12-2 lead.
For Friendswood, Janelle Wilson had a two-out RBI single in the top of the first and a one-out RBI single in the top of the third. Bella Halata had and RBI single and KK Esparza had a sac fly RBI in the top of the fourth.
Ball High’s runs came in the bottom of the third (Stacey Lain RBI single) and the bottom of the fifth (run scores on a wild pitch).
Having multi-hit games were Wilson (4-for-4, two RBIs, one run), Yarotsky (3-for-3, two RBIs, three runs), Saenz (3-for-4, four RBIs, one run) and Riassetto (2-for-4, one RBI, two runs).
Wilson (six innings, four hits, two earned runs, one walk, nine strikeouts) picked up a complete-game win in the circle for Friendswood.
Both teams are back in action 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Lady Mustangs (9-1in district) will be at Texas City (5-5), and the Lady Tors (3-7) host La Porte.
Santa Fe 10, Manvel 0 (6 innings)
SANTA FE
Following their first district loss, the Santa Fe Lady Indians made a statement win at home Tuesday night with a run-ruled victory over a solid Manvel team.
Leading 3-0, Santa Fe broke open a close game with a five-run bottom of the fourth inning. Ciara Trahan got the scoring started that inning with an RBI triple, and that was followed by an RBI single from Ryleigh Mata, a run scoring on an error, an RBI single from Brooklyn Spencer and an RBI single from Ashley Nickerson.
An RBI single from Makenna Mitchell in the bottom of the fifth, and a walk-off RBI double from Kailey Jones in the bottom of the sixth put the game away.
A bases-loaded walk drawn by Nickerson in the bottom of the first, and a solo home run blasted by Rylie Bouvier in the bottom of the second accounted for the Lady Indians’ other runs.
Sidne Peters (six innings, one hit, no runs, one walk, nine strikeouts) dominated to earn the win in the circle.
Recording multi-hit games were Mata (2-for-3, one RBI, three runs), Mitchell (3-for-3, one RBI, one run), Bouvier (3-for-3, two RBIs, one run) and Jones (2-for-4, one RBI, one run).
The Lady Indians (9-1 in district) will remain at home 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Baytown Lee (0-10).
Other score:
Texas City 15, Baytown Lee 2 (5 innings)
