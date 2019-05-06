Clear Falls’ dynamic goalkeeper Maddie Anderson was named 24-6A most valuable player, highlighting a good showing for Galveston County teams in the all-district girls soccer awards.
In addition to Anderson, other locals claiming superlatives were offensive player of the year Sara Evans of Clear Springs, co-defensive players of the year Kelsey Fikkert of Clear Falls and Reaghan Thompson of Clear Creek, co-outstanding senior of the year Alyssa Mencacci of Clear Springs and coach of the year Craig Foster of Clear Springs.
Other county award winners were as follows.
CLEAR SPRINGS
First team: Evans, Mencacci, Alex Staat, Sydney Robinson, Katie Marker, Maddie Salas, Bella Iovieno
Second team: Mallory Perez, Avery Pyle, Maya Pomeroy, Alyssa Bullock, Maddie Lopez
Honorable mention: Rylee Robinson, Avery Gilbert, Megan Williams
CLEAR FALLS
First team: Anderson, Fikkert, Addie Jo Pulliam, Elena Koumbias, Ashley Russell, Abigail Russell
Second team: Chloe Pertuit, Mackenzie Stewart, Sarah Matejec, Abigail Forrest
Honorable mention: Natalie Jaramillo, Archadia Berdich, Aiden Boriak
CLEAR CREEK
First team: Thompson, Meg Williamson, Kayla Moody
Second team: Elsa King, Kendal Valois
Honorable mention: Gabby Paganucci, Madison Fielding, Katie Andaur, Jordan Losh
DICKINSON
Second team: Anastasia Rivera, Kelsey Sauceda
Honorable mention: Marisol Martinez, Kelli Westerlage, Autumn Davis
