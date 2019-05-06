Clear Falls’ dynamic goalkeeper Maddie Anderson was named 24-6A most valuable player, highlighting a good showing for Galveston County teams in the all-district girls soccer awards.

In addition to Anderson, other locals claiming superlatives were offensive player of the year Sara Evans of Clear Springs, co-defensive players of the year Kelsey Fikkert of Clear Falls and Reaghan Thompson of Clear Creek, co-outstanding senior of the year Alyssa Mencacci of Clear Springs and coach of the year Craig Foster of Clear Springs.

Other county award winners were as follows.

CLEAR SPRINGS

First team: Evans, Mencacci, Alex Staat, Sydney Robinson, Katie Marker, Maddie Salas, Bella Iovieno

Second team: Mallory Perez, Avery Pyle, Maya Pomeroy, Alyssa Bullock, Maddie Lopez

Honorable mention: Rylee Robinson, Avery Gilbert, Megan Williams

CLEAR FALLS

First team: Anderson, Fikkert, Addie Jo Pulliam, Elena Koumbias, Ashley Russell, Abigail Russell

Second team: Chloe Pertuit, Mackenzie Stewart, Sarah Matejec, Abigail Forrest

Honorable mention: Natalie Jaramillo, Archadia Berdich, Aiden Boriak

CLEAR CREEK

First team: Thompson, Meg Williamson, Kayla Moody

Second team: Elsa King, Kendal Valois

Honorable mention: Gabby Paganucci, Madison Fielding, Katie Andaur, Jordan Losh

DICKINSON

Second team: Anastasia Rivera, Kelsey Sauceda

Honorable mention: Marisol Martinez, Kelli Westerlage, Autumn Davis

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription