Boys basketball roundup for Nov. 18, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News Nov 18, 2022 Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketballNON-DISTRICTSanta Fe 72, Aldine 64HOUSTONThe Santa Fe Indians came away with a hard-fought road win against Aldine on Friday night.Leading the way for the Indians were Nick Jaco (24 points), Ivan Lloyd (16 points), Aaron Grimm (12 points) and Kenny Torres (10 points).Santa Fe returns to its home floor for its next game, which will be 1 p.m. Monday against Brazoswood.Channelview 51, La Marque 41LA MARQUENormally tough to beat on their home floor, the La Marque Cougars saw Channelview get the best of their basketball contest Friday.Top performers for the Cougars were Xavier Clayton with 10 points and Herman Raleigh with eight points.Next up is a big-time rivalry game as La Marque hosts Ball High at 1 p.m. Monday.Other scores:Cypress Woods 44, Clear Springs 42Iowa Colony 74, Hitchcock 41Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
