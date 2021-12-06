2021 All-Galveston County volleyball teams

FIRST TEAM

OH- Kenzie Smith, sr., Santa Fe

RS/S- Kirra Musrgrove, fr., Clear Falls

MB- Reaghan Thompson, sr., Clear Creek

MB- Sarah Sitton, sr., Friendswood

S- Morgen Durgens, soph., Clear Springs

L- Briana Zamora, sr., Clear Creek

SECOND TEAM

OH- Kate Bueche, sr., Friendswood

RS/S- Ashley Richardson, soph., Clear Springs

RS- Carissa Young, jr., Clear Springs

MB- Kade Thomas, sr., Clear Falls

S- Megan Hubbard, jr., Friendswood

L- Tali Lew, sr., Clear Springs

THIRD TEAM

OH- Maggie Farmer, sr., Ball High

OH- Grace King, sr., Clear Springs

RS- Bella Woodard, sr., Clear Creek

MB- Kaitlyn Johnson, sr., Clear Springs

S- Elaina Spriggins, sr., Dickinson

L- Emily Hardee, sr., Santa Fe

HONORABLE MENTION

OH- Caroline Boone, soph., Dickinson

OH- Bethany Durant, sr., Santa Fe

OH- Olivia Jones, fr., Clear Creek

OH- Brooke Morgan, sr., Clear Creek

OH- Julie Bordeau, sr., Clear Creek

OH- Cierra Pesak, jr., Friendswood

OH/MB- Madison Spells, sr., Dickinson

OH/RS- Stratton Sneed, jr., Clear Creek

RS/S- Meghan Donoughue, soph., Friendswood

RS- Dru Hawkins, sr., Santa Fe

MB- Brandolyn Freeman, sr., Dickinson

MB- Nicole Sherfield, sr., Clear Falls

MB- Isabella Thompson, soph., Friendswood

MB- Andee Stamper, jr., Santa Fe

MB- Kadee Frantz, jr., Santa Fe

S- Emma Boland, sr., Clear Creek

S- Allison Walton, sr., Santa Fe

L- Sara Gabriel, sr., Ball High

L- Ashlyn German, jr., Clear Falls

L- Addison Stanley, soph., Dickinson

L- Andi Vaught, soph., Friendswood

DS- Sunny Jo Higgins, jr., Ball High

DS- Bre Montemayor, jr., Santa Fe

DS- Mia Sauers, jr., Clear Creek

DS- Hannah Berg, sr., Clear Creek

—James LaCombe

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription