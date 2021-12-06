2021 All-county volleyball teams By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 6, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Santa Fe’s Kenzie Smith spikes the ball between Friendswood’s Kate Bueche, left, and Sarah Sitton during the second set at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo Clear Falls’ Kirra Musgrove goes up for a spike against Clear Springs’ Ashley Richardson during the second set at Clear Springs High School in League City on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Clear Creek’s Reaghan Thompson spikes the ball over Clear Falls’ Brittney Daphnis during the first set at Clear Creek High School on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo Friendswood’s Sarah Sitton taps the ball over the net in the second set against the La Porte Lady Bulldogs at Friendswood High School on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Clear Springs’ Morgen Durgens sets the ball during the first set against Houston Memorial at Clear Springs High School in League City on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News From left, Clear Creek’s Stratton Sneed, Emma Boland and Briana Zamora celebrate after a point during the first set against Clear Falls at Clear Creek High School on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021 All-Galveston County volleyball teamsFIRST TEAMOH- Kenzie Smith, sr., Santa Fe RS/S- Kirra Musrgrove, fr., Clear FallsMB- Reaghan Thompson, sr., Clear CreekMB- Sarah Sitton, sr., FriendswoodS- Morgen Durgens, soph., Clear SpringsL- Briana Zamora, sr., Clear CreekSECOND TEAMOH- Kate Bueche, sr., FriendswoodRS/S- Ashley Richardson, soph., Clear SpringsRS- Carissa Young, jr., Clear SpringsMB- Kade Thomas, sr., Clear FallsS- Megan Hubbard, jr., FriendswoodL- Tali Lew, sr., Clear SpringsTHIRD TEAMOH- Maggie Farmer, sr., Ball HighOH- Grace King, sr., Clear SpringsRS- Bella Woodard, sr., Clear CreekMB- Kaitlyn Johnson, sr., Clear SpringsS- Elaina Spriggins, sr., DickinsonL- Emily Hardee, sr., Santa FeHONORABLE MENTIONOH- Caroline Boone, soph., DickinsonOH- Bethany Durant, sr., Santa Fe OH- Olivia Jones, fr., Clear CreekOH- Brooke Morgan, sr., Clear CreekOH- Julie Bordeau, sr., Clear CreekOH- Cierra Pesak, jr., FriendswoodOH/MB- Madison Spells, sr., DickinsonOH/RS- Stratton Sneed, jr., Clear CreekRS/S- Meghan Donoughue, soph., FriendswoodRS- Dru Hawkins, sr., Santa FeMB- Brandolyn Freeman, sr., DickinsonMB- Nicole Sherfield, sr., Clear FallsMB- Isabella Thompson, soph., FriendswoodMB- Andee Stamper, jr., Santa FeMB- Kadee Frantz, jr., Santa FeS- Emma Boland, sr., Clear CreekS- Allison Walton, sr., Santa FeL- Sara Gabriel, sr., Ball HighL- Ashlyn German, jr., Clear FallsL- Addison Stanley, soph., DickinsonL- Andi Vaught, soph., FriendswoodDS- Sunny Jo Higgins, jr., Ball HighDS- Bre Montemayor, jr., Santa FeDS- Mia Sauers, jr., Clear CreekDS- Hannah Berg, sr., Clear Creek—James LaCombe James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Galveston County James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDeputies seek truck that ran over downed motorcyclist in San LeonMan fatally shot outside highway bar in La MarqueUTMB lifts vaccination requirements after court orderBacliff man arrested in connection with motorcyclist's deathFertitta Entertainment attempting to end $8.6 billion merger dealCouple in Texas City workplace homicide had filed to divorce, records showCouple shot inside Dickinson home, relative charged with aggravated assaultNew bistro cooking up East End island opening; Evia developers snap up more land in GalvestonAffidavit: Man called chaplain after stabbing wife to death in Texas City storeCOVID fallout, race tension loom over Salvation Army holiday fundraising CollectionsIn Focus: 2021 Dickens on The StrandIn Focus: Texas City Christmas ParadeIn Focus: Colts 31, Texans 0Through the RoofIn Focus: Dickinson vs Atascocita High School FootballIn Focus: Houston 31, Memphis 13In Focus: Jets 21, Texans 14In Focus: Houston 67, Virginia 47In Focus: Clear Falls vs Dawson Bi-District Football CommentedDemocrats will pay for Biden's tyranny come November (165) Beto O’Rourke should heed his own words on gun control (66) There was no 'insurrection' Jan. 6, just lies by media (59) Texas consumers will pay for freeze fiasco for years to come (56) Trump is a loose cannon spewing lies over and over (48) It's employers' responsibility to protect employees (40) Residents call for resignation of Texas City school board member (37) Republican Party just needs to get over themselves (37) World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant (37) COVID fallout, race tension loom over Salvation Army holiday fundraising (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.