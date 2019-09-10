Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Creek 3, Pearland 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats picked up a major momentum booster in their final match before District 24-6A play with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-14 rout of Pearland at home Tuesday night.
Leading the Wildcats were Reaghan Thompson (15 kills), Sydney Chauvin (12 kills, 13 digs) and Spencer Plato (30 assists).
Clear Creek opens 24-6A play 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Brook, one of the early-season favorites to win the district.
Huffman Hargrave 3, Santa Fe 2
HUFFMAN
After a rough start, the Santa Fe Lady Indians rallied to extend the match to all five sets but were ultimately edged by the scores of 25-16, 25-13, 19-25, 22-25 and 15-13 on the road against Hargrave on Tuesday.
Top performances from the Lady Indians came from Kassidy Taves (14 kills, 13 assists, nine digs, two aces), Rylie Peters (10 kills), Freedom Stephenson (26 digs, three aces) and Elena Dondonay (20 assists, two aces).
Santa Fe will next have its District 22-5A opener 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Ball High.
Other scores:
• Clear Springs 3, Richmond George Ranch 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-16)
• Deer Park 3, Dickinson 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-19)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
