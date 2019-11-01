LEAGUE CITY
It was a tight game until the third quarter when the game started to unravel for Frassati Catholic (2-8, 1-4 in district). Bay Area Christian (6-3, 3-1) scored three rushing touchdowns in the third quarter to win 34-6 Friday evening.
Matthew Merritt got it going for the Broncos by striking first with a 10-yard touchdown run. Five minutes later, Frassati Catholic answered with a rushing touchdown late in the first quarter, but an Eagles’ missed extra point made it a 7-6 game.
The Broncos’ Andrew Brown had the solo scoring possession in the second quarter with a 5-yard rushing touchdown. A BAC missed extra point made it a 7-point game at 13-6.
After halftime, Bay Area Christian took over the game with three rushing touchdowns. Merritt scored another TD from 35 yards out. Parker Bridges raced nearly the length of the field for an 88-yard touchdown run, and Payton Deegan scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter.
Frassati Catholic’s offense was shut out in the second half, but the Eagles did force an interception in the fourth quarter against the Broncos.
Bay Area Christian will travel to take on Lutheran North (6-1, 3-1 in district) at 7 p.m. Friday night in the Broncos’ regular season finale.
