HOUSTON
Donovan Green and P.J. Williams of Dickinson and Noah Thomas of Clear Springs have been placed among the area’s top high school players to watch in the 2021 season.
The three Galveston County standouts were among the 37 players selected from throughout the entire Greater Houston Area for the Touchdown Club of Houston’s 2021 preseason team, and were honored in a banquet recognizing the student-athletes held Wednesday night at the Bayou City Events Center.
The preseason team was selected based on input received from the Greater Houston Football Coaches Association, media members and college recruiting experts.
The Galveston County trio, all three of which are Texas A&M commits, had lengthy resumes of previous accolades. Green was one of two tight ends on the preseason team; Williams was one of five offensive linemen; and Thomas was one of four wide receivers.
To close out the evening’s festivities the Touchdown Club bestowed its Touchdowner of the Year award to College Football Hall of Fame quarterback and Baylor Bears alumnus Don Trull, who also played for the Houston Oilers in the NFL.
